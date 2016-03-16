How to Wear Green Like a Celebrity for St. Patrick's Day

Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com, Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Andrea Cheng
Mar 16, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

We're all for enthusiastic levels of holiday-themed dressing, but unless you're planning on calling in sick tomorrow on St. Patrick's Day, we're betting that a top-to-toe shamrock-green outfit probably won't sit well with your office dress code. There's a time and a place, right? But that's not to say you have to eliminate the shade from your look completely.

We turned to the stars to learn how to pull off green without looking as though you raided the St. Paddy's Day section at the costume store. Integrate the hue through prints, like Lupita Nyong'o in her Gucci separates (pictured, left), or turn to an unexpected shade, like olive, for an offbeat approach. And when the day is over, shed your workwear and turn on the glam with a party-ready ensemble, but make sure to downplay distracting extras. A shining example? Diane Kruger in her sequined green Sally LaPointe number (right).  

From green coats to accessories, we compiled seven celebrity-inspired style lessons on how to wear green in the chicest way possible.

RELATED: 10 Cute (and Comfy) Flats for Your St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

1 of 7 Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

With Classic Silhouettes

A deep emerald or jade can be just as much of a neutral as black when worn as a fitted, tailored number, like Claire Danes in her classic sheath (perfect for the office) or Odeya Rush in her corseted dress (perfect for cocktail hour). 

Advertisement
2 of 7 John Sciulli/Getty Images, Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com

With Foliage Prints

Head-to-toe green can be too much of a commitment. Lupita Nyong'o and Michelle Monaghan introduced the leafy hue through leafy prints. Follow suit and do the same.

3 of 7 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

With Accessories

Don't wear the shade, carry it. Add a pop of color with a bright clover-green cross-body, like Reese Witherspoon's, or aim for allure, with a rich deep forest green clutch in velvet, like Sarah Jessica Parker's Mansur Gavriel.

Advertisement
4 of 7 AKM-GSI, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

With Your Coat

Another non-commital way to bring green into your look? Your outerwear. Kendall Jenner topped off her midriff-baring all-black ensemble with an olive duster, while Emmy Rossum took the color-coordinated route, picking up the green in her printed dress and carrying it over to her coat.

Advertisement
5 of 7 BFA/REX/Shutterstock, Felipe Ramales / Splash News

With an Unexpected Shade

Do the unexpected and swap out shamrock-green for olive (as a dress, like Karlie Kloss, or as separates, like Hailee Steinfeld). As a neutral, it's way more wearable, and you won't risk getting pinched.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images

With a Mini

Got a St. Paddy's Day fête to attend? Show off your stems in a mini. Penelope Cruz styled her lace-up Balmain number with metallic extras, while Alexa Chung grounded her high-shine dress with a black long-sleeve layer underneath (um, genius) and black booties.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

With Sparkle

Granted, St. Patrick's Day festivities don't involve a red carpet, but there's still something to learn here. For a themed soiree, stand out with sequins and beads, but scale back on anything super distracting. Make your dress the focal point, like Saoirse Ronan in her beaded emerald Calvin Klein Collection creation or Diane Kruger in her sequined Sally LaPointe design.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!