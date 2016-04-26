6 New Ways to Rock Your Old Graphic Tee

It's time to pull out that old concert shirt or that super soft graphic tee that's been buried at the bottom of your drawer. The street-style set are giving the beloved top new life with fresh styling tricks, like laying it over a turtleneck or tucking it into denim. Need more convincing? Scroll through for more street-style inspo and then shop a few of our favorites to get the look.

