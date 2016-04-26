6 New Ways to Rock Your Old Graphic Tee

Getty (3)
Wendy Wallace
Apr 26, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

It's time to pull out that old concert shirt or that super soft graphic tee that's been buried at the bottom of your drawer. The street-style set are giving the beloved top new life with fresh styling tricks, like laying it over a turtleneck or tucking it into denim. Need more convincing? Scroll through for more street-style inspo and then shop a few of our favorites to get the look. 

1 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Stick with Classics

Take a triple shot of classics: Coca-Cola, a trench, and denim.

2 of 10 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Make a Statement

Take your look out of the gym with a fierce topper, like a leopard-print coat. 

3 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Layer Up

Channel the '90s with a turtleneck and high-waist denim. 

4 of 10 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Revisit Childhood Relics

Mickey looks grown up when worn under a black structured jacket.

5 of 10 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Knot it Up

Give your graphic tee a girly twist by cutting and tying it at the waist for a midriff-baring look. 

6 of 10 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Tuck It In 

Tuck your tee into a pair of tailored trousers and then give it a hit of street-style appeal with a '90s choker and oversize denim jacket. 

7 of 10 Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Look Sharp

Dress it up with a sleek blazer.

8 of 10 Courtesy

R13

Pricy, but perfectly distressed for that off-duty model look.

$195; net-a-porter.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

GOLDEN by TNA

Get the "I've had this forever" look with this one.

$40; aritzia.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Disney 

Wear your love for Mickey on your tee.

$20; shirts.com

For an assortment of tees, we suggest shopping at junkfoodclothing.com and chaserbrand.com

