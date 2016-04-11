How to Wear Spring Florals Like a Cool Girl

Spring florals can easily cross into too-girly territory. To strike a balance, the key is choosing modern silhouettes, such as a crisp skirt (like the Tibi one, pictured above) or a dress with cut-outs slashed at the shoulders (one of spring's hottest trends). Quirky extras—say, colorful enamel cocktail rings, platform slides, or a colorful textured bag—will also give the trend a playful edge. Finally, keep your hair and makeup simple and clean. To achieve this, use a round brush for smooth and shiny strands and a neutral lipstick for just a hint of color.

1. Tibi dress ($875; tibi.com): Modern silhouettes, like this one with shoulder cut-outs, give florals a fresh spin.

2. Glossier lipstick ($18; glossier.com): Swipe on a neutral lipstick for a clean, barely there shade.

3. Dana Levy rings ($61 to $95; danalevy.com, danalevy.com, danalevy.com, danalevy.com): Decorate your digits with funky cocktail rings.

4. Zara bag ($40; zara.com): This mini embossed bag is an adorable addition to your look.

5. YS Park G brush ($64.25; unitedsalonsupplies.com): The easiest, surefire way to achieve smooth and shiny hair.

6. Mansur Gavriel heels ($625; mansurgavriel.com): Finally, step into chunky suede slides to complete your look—spring florals with a modern-day twist.