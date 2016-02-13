How to Dress Up Flannel

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Feb 13, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

There is a reason why the flannel button-front shirt is a classic—it's right up there with LBDs and blue jeans. The cozy top is a must-have because of its casual styling abilities, but the shirt actually has more potential than just that.

The idea is to think outside the box and give the piece your own spin. Here's how: Dress. It. Up. Say goodbye to boyfriend jeans and chic trainers (that’s what everyone else will be wearing!) and hello to wide leg pants, fluted silky skirts, and other elevated separates and accessories. Tassel earrings, anyone?

RELATED: What to Wear to Every Kind of Bachelorette Party

Ahead, 3 perfectly styled flannel shirt looks ranked by level of difficulty. Keep scrolling to find the ensemble that suits your taste.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Level of Difficulty: Easy

Instead of jeans, try out a denim skirt for a more dressed up vibe. A statement heel and everyday bag will add to the look while keeping it semi-casual.  

Shop the look: Madewell, $80; net-a-porter.com. Madewell denim skirt, $90; net-a-porter.com. Mackage bag, $450; mackage.com. Zara heels, $70; zara.com

Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Level of Difficulty: Medium

Style a flannel shirt with chic wide-leg pants to make it boardroom- and cocktail hour-ready. Dramatic tassle earrings and lace pumps give the look some ladylike appeal. 

Shop the look: Madewell, $80; net-a-porter.com. MSGM pants, $309; farfetch.com. Oscar de la Renta earrings, $395; shopbop.com. Paul Andrew pumps, $745; shopbop.com

3 of 3 Courtesy

Level of Difficulty: Hard

A slinky silk skirt paired with a flannel shirt is an unusual combo, but with the right accessories (like a simple sandal and statement earrings) you'll turn heads in all the right ways. 

Shop the look: Madewell, $80; net-a-porter.com. By Malene Birger skirt, $850; net-a-porter.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $279 (originally $398); shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!