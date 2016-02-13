How to Dress Up Flannel

There is a reason why the flannel button-front shirt is a classic—it's right up there with LBDs and blue jeans. The cozy top is a must-have because of its casual styling abilities, but the shirt actually has more potential than just that.

The idea is to think outside the box and give the piece your own spin. Here's how: Dress. It. Up. Say goodbye to boyfriend jeans and chic trainers (that’s what everyone else will be wearing!) and hello to wide leg pants, fluted silky skirts, and other elevated separates and accessories. Tassel earrings, anyone?

Ahead, 3 perfectly styled flannel shirt looks ranked by level of difficulty. Keep scrolling to find the ensemble that suits your taste.