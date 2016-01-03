How to Wear Fishnets Like Gwen Stefani

If you've been following Gwen Stefani's style evolution over the years like we have, you know the rocker has a flamboyant approach to fashion (think: loud colorful ensembles with a punk edge). Now, the blonde bombshell may change things up every now and again, but the one staple she always keeps in her wardrobe are her fishnets. Stefani wears the sexy stocking with everything, from printed cocktail dresses to jeans. Here, we show you how to wear the tights like an A-lister. 

Treat Your Fishnets Like Another Pattern

Stefani loves playing with prints, and here she treated her fishnets like another pattern to mix. Notice how she chose a black pair to complement her metallic Emanuel Ungaro top and skirt. 

Match Your Fishnets to Your Accessories

Stefani never fails to make a point of wearing loud color, but here, she matched her fishnets to her shoes and bag, creating a clean palette for her psychedelic wave dress to shine bright.

Try Different Textures

Stefani mixed her fishnets with a sequined Zuhair Murad mini for an oh-so-holiday moment.

Wear Your Fishnets Like a Statement Sock

This getup is not for beginners. Stefani paired her fishnets with cropped jeans, a black bomber jacket, a glittery blouse, and metallic pumps for a sock-like look.

