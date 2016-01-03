How to Wear Fishnets Like Gwen Stefani

If you've been following Gwen Stefani's style evolution over the years like we have, you know the rocker has a flamboyant approach to fashion (think: loud colorful ensembles with a punk edge). Now, the blonde bombshell may change things up every now and again, but the one staple she always keeps in her wardrobe are her fishnets. Stefani wears the sexy stocking with everything, from printed cocktail dresses to jeans. Here, we show you how to wear the tights like an A-lister.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's Stylists Explain Why She Looked So Different on The Voice