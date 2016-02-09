How to Rock a Denim Jacket—Even When It's Cold Out

The jean jacket—aka everyone's favorite all-American denim stapleis often marketed as spring or fall outerwear, but that doens't have to be the case. Why wait until spring to bust it out? The key is smart layering. Treat the jacket like a button-up (versus your traditional cotton shirt), or as an inner coat layered under your winter topper. Below, we rounded up five chic street-style snaps that prove denim jackets are always a go-to—regardless of the season. And keep scrolling to shop our top four favorite jean jackets (at every price point).

Over a Blouse

Got a fancy top? Ground a frilly blouse with a denim jacket.

Double Up on Outerwear

Pile on your coats for extra insulation.

Find a Cold-Weather Version

Brave the cold in a shearling-lined denim jacket that's designed to withstand low temps. Then, bundle up with a blanket scarf, tights, and boots. 

Add a Casual Layer

Here, the denim jacket adds an easy-chic vibe when layered between a tee and a bomber. 

Treat It Like a Button-Up 

Swap your cotton shirt from a denim jacket—buttoned all the way up. 

Alexander Wang

Oversized and great for layering.

$450; alexanderwang.com

Zara 

Slightly longer than the classic and perfectly worn-in.

$50; zara.com

H&M

Consider this find the best bang for your buck.

$30; hm.com

Gap

A real classic at an old-school price.

$70; gap.com

