How to Rock a Denim Jacket—Even When It's Cold Out

The jean jacket—aka everyone's favorite all-American denim staple—is often marketed as spring or fall outerwear, but that doens't have to be the case. Why wait until spring to bust it out? The key is smart layering. Treat the jacket like a button-up (versus your traditional cotton shirt), or as an inner coat layered under your winter topper. Below, we rounded up five chic street-style snaps that prove denim jackets are always a go-to—regardless of the season. And keep scrolling to shop our top four favorite jean jackets (at every price point).

