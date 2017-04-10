How to Stylishly Wear Denim on Denim

We here at InStyle don't believe in fashion rules, hard and fast. Perfect example: the Canadian Tuxedo. Once seen as a huge fashion faux pas, thanks to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, denim on denim is one of the most worn street styles out there. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Olivia Palermo have been seen rocking look in new and refreshing ways. And so can you.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The key to pulling off the look is having the right balance. Break up your look with staples like a white tee or blue button down. Opt for a lighter wash top with a faded finish or denim with embellishments, like beading or sequins. Here, five ways to wear denim on denim.