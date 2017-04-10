How to Stylishly Wear Denim on Denim

We here at InStyle don't believe in fashion rules, hard and fast. Perfect example: the Canadian Tuxedo. Once seen as a huge fashion faux pas, thanks to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, denim on denim is one of the most worn street styles out there. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Olivia Palermo have been seen rocking look in new and refreshing ways. And so can you. 

The key to pulling off the look is having the right balance. Break up your look with staples like a white tee or blue button down. Opt for a lighter wash top with a faded finish or denim with embellishments, like beading or sequins. Here, five ways to wear denim on denim.

Look for Luxe Accents

An embellished denim jacket adds an element of texture to your standard Canadian tuxedo. Pair with an equally bedazzled top.

Play with Accessories

A denim scarf is an unexpected, yet fashion forward, extra. Make sure your accent piece is in the same shade as the rest of your outfit.

ADD TIMELESS SEPARATES

Break up your double denim with a white T-shirt or blue oxford—they are classics for a reason.

INJECT COLORFUL PRINTS

Add a colorful patterned cardigan or striped turtleneck to change up a matching look.

Go Graphic

A plaid jacket and striped shoe add interest to your denim look without being too over-the-top.

