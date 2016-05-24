How to Master Wearing Culottes Like a Street Style Pro

At first glance, culottes can seem intimidating, with their awkward shin-grazing length and wide-leg silhouette. The key here is to treat them as you would a midi skirt, and you'll find that they boast as much versatility and work with plenty of pieces you already own. Basically, culottes are a flattering addition to any closet. If you're still stumped, we scoured the streets to find the chicest snaps that make for excellent culotte-wearing style lessons. From streamlining with one shade to adding pops of color, see how to wear culottes like a street-style pro, and then shop a few of our favorites.