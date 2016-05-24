How to Master Wearing Culottes Like a Street Style Pro

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Ann Jacoby
May 24, 2016 @ 7:45 am

At first glance, culottes can seem intimidating, with their awkward shin-grazing length and wide-leg silhouette. The key here is to treat them as you would a midi skirt, and you'll find that they boast as much versatility and work with plenty of pieces you already own. Basically, culottes are a flattering addition to any closet. If you're still stumped, we scoured the streets to find the chicest snaps that make for excellent culotte-wearing style lessons. From streamlining with one shade to adding pops of color, see how to wear culottes like a street-style pro, and then shop a few of our favorites.

1 of 12 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

FOCUS ON FOOTWEAR

Choose an ankle boot that meets the end of the trouser for a well-composed look.

2 of 12 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

SHRUG ON A STATEMENT COAT

Throw on an oversized graphic coat to make a statement and play with varying lengths. 

3 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

PLAY WITH PRINTS

Choose a pant with a bold print to add some unexpected personality to the outfit. Pair with classic staples, like a relaxed tee and leather jacket, to keep the look balanced. 

4 of 12 Timur Emek/Getty Images

EXPERIMENT WITH PROPORTIONS

A form-fitting top that cinches at the waist helps to offset the culotte's volume. 

5 of 12 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

GO MONOCHROMATIC

Streamline your outfit by choosing one shade and weaving it throughout the entire outfit. 

6 of 12 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

ADD POPS OF COLOR

A pop of color, like a bold sweater, and metallic finishes can give any outfit a boost in interest.

7 of 12 Courtesy

ATEA OCEANIE

Atea Oceanie $585 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

TIBI

Tibi $350 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

H&M

H&M $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

THEORY

Theory $335 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

COS

COS $125 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

ZARA

Zara $50 SHOP NOW

