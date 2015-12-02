3 Chic Ways to Wear a Crop Top in the Winter

Just because the temps are dropping, it doesn't mean you have to kiss your crop top goodbye. With a few layering tricks, you can easily transition your beloved abbreviated blouse into a weather-appropriate look. But, not just any crop top will work for winter—the key is to seek out structured styles crafted out of heavier materials. Below, three crop top outfit ideas to wear all season long, no matter where you're headed.

For Work: Layer Over a Crisp Blouse

Take your crop top to the office with this polished, put-together the look. To keep your layers from looking bulky, leave your shirt untucked.

On the Weekend: Wear with a High-Waisted Pant and Tuxedo Blazer

Make your crop top evening-ready with a metallic high-waisted pant and tuxedo jacket. This looks proves that you're ready to party in style.

For a Special Occasion: Wear with a Sexy Slipdress

Take a special, tulle embellished crop top and wear it over a sexy slip dress for a simple yet statement-making look. A furry jacket adds warmth and interest.

