6 Easy Ways to Break Out of Your All-Black Style Rut

The only thing worse than shoveling a snow-filled driveway this winter is falling into a style rut. On days when temperatures drop below freezing, and we find ourselves gravitating toward an all-black ensemble, it can be hard to keep your fashion game strong.

So in an attempt to salvage our picked through wardrobe, we turned to our favorite street style stars for a simple way to change up our trusty winter uniform. From swapping out your plain black mini skirt for a printed option, to throwing on an oversize colorful coat, these outfits require minimal effort, but will give you extra stylish results. Ahead, six fail-safe ways to break out of your all-black style rut this season.

