How to Wear a Choker Like Kim Kardashian

Ahh the magic of Kim Kardashian. Whether it's her must-have contouring beauty products or lace-up Givenchy boots ... whatever Kim touches, everyone else wants. As of late, the multi-hyphenate has been accessorizing her looks with statement choker necklaces (ranging from ultra-glam to gothic chic), so we too are taking a closer look at the collar-hugging piece of jewelry.

Below, a primer on Kim K's choker style.

1 of 6 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Delicate and Dainty

For the first-ever InStyle Awards, Kardashian accessorized her caped Valentino gown with a gold choker adorned with a cross pendant. Forever 21’s pearl-embellished style is a subtle nod to the look. 

Shop: Forever 21, $9; forever21.com

2 of 6 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chic Coils

Kardashian gave her choker game a more casual edge with this coiled style. We love how Topshop mixes the gold bar details with layered rope.

Shop: Topshop, $25; topshop.com

3 of 6 MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Glitz and Glam

Kardashian brought the choker trend into black tie territory with a sparkling, two-tiered stunner. To take your evening ensemble one step further, double up on this Bling Jewelry style. 

Shop: Bling Jewelry, $48; bluefly.com

4 of 6 KeithJMA/Star Max/GC Images

Gothic Chic

The reality star channeled her inner goth with a simple black ribbon choker necklace. Wear this velvet choker with everything from an LBD to a plain white tee.

Shop: AbsoluteMarket, $4; etsy.com

5 of 6 SPOT/AKM-GSI

Golden Armor

A larger-than-life gold choker spruced up Kim’s all-black ensemble, proving an architectural style packs just as much of a punch as a glitzy, gemstone necklace.

Shop: World Pride, $4; amazon.com

6 of 6 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Layered Look

Kardashian tied on a simple black style and double-wrapped a shiny pendant necklace, proving that sometimes two really is better than one.

Shop: Express ribbon choker, $23; express.com. Kadek Hendra cross pendant necklace, $120; novica.com.

