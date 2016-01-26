How to Wear a Cardigan Like Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney, and More

Priya Rao
Jan 26, 2016

The cardigan may get a bad rap for its prim and properness—think: Sandy Olsson pre-makeover in Grease—but the preppy sweater has emerged as one of the most versatile layering pieces of winter. Just take a look at some of our favorite best-dressed A-listers, who have been wearing the item with aplomb. "It" girl Kendall Jenner wears hers long, while George’s main squeeze Amal makes a graphic statement with her black short-sleeved cardi and slim white pants. Elsewhere, model Emily Ratajkowski goes for a casual look with flared jeans, printed top, and half up-half down topknot. Ahead, we break down the style rules for wearing a cardigan today in the most fashionable ways.

1 of 7 STR/AFP/Getty Images

Go Short

This isn't your grandma's cardigan, thanks to its short sleeves and slim cut. Look for style similar to Amal Clooney's, and make sure to leave the top button open.

2 of 7 AKM GSI

Opt for Long and Loose

Not only does Kendall Jenner make a monochromatic statement with her beige cardigan and matching pants, she treats her sweater like a sweeping duster coat. 

3 of 7 Michael Stewart/GC Images

Make a '70s Statement

The '70s have been trending for a while now, and Emily Ratajkowski proves its staying power with a cardigan that she styled with a ruffled printed top, flared jeans, and mustard heels. 

4 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wear It Solo

Sienna Miller treats her cardi like a top by wearing it solo—stick to neutrals like navy and black to make a simple and sophisticated statement. 

5 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Select A Dressy Style

Lace sleeves and a double-breasted fit dress up Alicia Vikander's black caridgan. Look for elaborate and ornate details to really wow.

6 of 7 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cazh It Up

Cool girl Jessica Alba is known for her street style and this outfit is made by her chunky slouchy oversized cardigan casually worn over one shoulder. 

7 of 7 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Play with Prints

Hearts in bright red update Emma Roberts's oversize cardigan—look for fun, whimisical prints with a girly edge. 

