How to Wear a Cardigan Like Kendall Jenner, Amal Clooney, and More

The cardigan may get a bad rap for its prim and properness—think: Sandy Olsson pre-makeover in Grease—but the preppy sweater has emerged as one of the most versatile layering pieces of winter. Just take a look at some of our favorite best-dressed A-listers, who have been wearing the item with aplomb. "It" girl Kendall Jenner wears hers long, while George’s main squeeze Amal makes a graphic statement with her black short-sleeved cardi and slim white pants. Elsewhere, model Emily Ratajkowski goes for a casual look with flared jeans, printed top, and half up-half down topknot. Ahead, we break down the style rules for wearing a cardigan today in the most fashionable ways.

