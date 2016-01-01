11 Celebrity Looks That Make Us Want a Camel Coat—Stat

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jan 01, 2016

Chances are, you probably own a black coat, and you're probably sick of said black coat. And if you aren't, well, we are, which is why we're warming up to a richer shade—camel—to take our winter outerwear to the next level. Evidently, celebrities are doing the same. These days, it seems like all our favorite stars are upping their street-style game with a camel coat. And it's easy to see why—the caramel hue is intrinsically elegant, conveying sophistication that black just doesn't impart quite as easily. It's also a shade that commands attention without being too in-your-face, unlike, say, canary yellow or fire engine-red. Finally, it's completely wearable, since it does fall in the neutral family.

Don't believe us? Keep reading to see how everyone from Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen is pulling off the camel coat. The biggest takeaway here is: Camel is the new black.

1 of 11 AKM-GSI

Victoria Beckham

Leave it to VB to look this posh during a flight—she committed to the camel shade and coordinated her topper with a pair of matching pants, breaking up the neutral shade with a black sweater, a leopard-print tote, and cap-toe pumps.

2 of 11 Beretta/Sims/REX Shutterstock

Emma Watson

Snapped en route to the True Cost premiere, the British actress epitomized elegance in a camel coat that brightened up her dark separates.

3 of 11 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen

The expectant model grounded her sweet floral-print dress with a sleek camel coat and suede booties.

4 of 11 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cody Horn

The actress-slash-model chose to treat her camel robe coat like a dress, belting it shut and styling it with over-the-knee boots.

5 of 11 FameFlyNet Pictures

Diane Kruger

Kruger proved that a camel coat has the sartorial power to elevate even gymwear. She styled hers over mesh leggings and colorful sneaks.

6 of 11 Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The model-of-the-moment embraced monochromatism with a camel coat casually draped over her warm satin Self-Portrait separates. The finishing touches? Mirrored Ray-Ban aviators and nude pumps.

7 of 11 Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Miller's off-duty style was on-point when she topped her knotted button-down and cuffed gray skinnies with a long camel coat, round sunnies, and Gucci furry loafers (aka one of the most coveted pieces of 2015). 

8 of 11 XPX/Star Max/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Jlaw was the picture of ladylike perfection in a camel trench-like coat that she belted over a coral dress and styled with pale blue sandals.

9 of 11 Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Another day, another tonal look from Hadid. She went with a deep camel hue, color-coordinating her coat with her turtleneck and suede booties. She broke up the shade with a pair of cuffed boyfriend jeans.

10 of 11 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Take a cue from Wilde who looked statuesque in a long fitted camel coat, which dressed up her white sweater and jeans.

11 of 11 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen sure loves her camel coats—for an outing in N.Y.C., the model-cookbook author delivered another one of her chic looks, in which she styled a LWD with a sweeping camel coat and ivory pumps. 

