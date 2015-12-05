These Stylish Stars Show Us How to Wear Boyfriend Jeans the Right Way

Andrea Cheng
Dec 05, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Ever since boyfriend jeans forever changed the denim landscape a few years ago as the slouchier (read: more comfortable) alternative to suffocatingly skin-tight pairs, we have yet to tire of them. And evidently, our favorite celebrities feel the same way. In the past few months, they've been snapped out and about sporting the new crop of boyfriend jeans, which boast perfectly distressed detailing, fitter silhouettes, and higher waists. The best part? Their on-point off-duty styling. Keep scrolling to take a look (and hopefully pick up a few lessons) at how stars, like Gigi Hadid and Kerry Washington, have been wearing their boyfriend jeans in an effortlessly chic—not sloppy—way. 

Gigi Hadid

Hadid gave her distressed pair a cool-girl spin with a midriff-baring top, a leather jacket, and brogues.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence is on fire both on and off the red carpet. here, she styled her boyfriend jeans with cozy raglan-sleeve sweater, a studded tote, gray high-tops, and her pup Pippi. 

Emma Stone

The star casually half-tucked her tee into her light-rinse jeans (deliberately haphazardly cuffed). The finishing touch? Shin-grazing tan boots that met the hemline perfectly so.

Jessica Alba

Alba may have found the greatest off-duty uniform—a striped knit with inky jeans and sneaks—that's both casual, yet chic.

Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens star struck the right balance between feminine and masculine with a sweet peplum tee and sleek patent black loafers. 

Gigi Hadid

The street style star gets it so right, she's in here twice. She broke up her monochromatic look of camel separates with her boyfriend jeans. Expose just a sliver of shin on extra chilly days.

Katie Holmes

Take a style cue from Holmes and elevate a super destroyed pair with classics, like a simple tee, a black tote, and darling ballet flats.

Liv Tyler

Douple up on denim, like Tyler, and top it off with a fierce leopard-print coat.

Kerry Washington

Take your slightly distressed jeans from day to evening with a dressy floral-print top, like Washington's, and high-shine accessories.

Karlie Kloss

Look for a fitted pair and flash some ankle for a leg-lengthening effect (though we could never be Kloss, unfortunately). Dress up the denim-and-sneaker combo with a rich navy knit,and a sharp coat. 

Rihanna

Channel your inner #badgalRiRi with this unexpectedly sexy take: wear a knee-exposing pair with a slinky top, a statement coat, and sexy lace booties. 

