These Stylish Stars Show Us How to Wear Boyfriend Jeans the Right Way

Ever since boyfriend jeans forever changed the denim landscape a few years ago as the slouchier (read: more comfortable) alternative to suffocatingly skin-tight pairs, we have yet to tire of them. And evidently, our favorite celebrities feel the same way. In the past few months, they've been snapped out and about sporting the new crop of boyfriend jeans, which boast perfectly distressed detailing, fitter silhouettes, and higher waists. The best part? Their on-point off-duty styling. Keep scrolling to take a look (and hopefully pick up a few lessons) at how stars, like Gigi Hadid and Kerry Washington, have been wearing their boyfriend jeans in an effortlessly chic—not sloppy—way.

RELATED: How to Wear Leggings Like a Celebrity This Winter