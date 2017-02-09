See the 21 Times Beyonce Rocked the Bodysuit on Stage

For someone whose style is impressively dynamic, Beyoncé is surprisingly consistent when it comes to her on-stage wardrobe. Her love of bodysuits rings as true as Gwen Stefani and her fishnets, Taylor Swift and her crop tops, and J.Lo and, well, anything with cut-outs. And clearly, Queen Bey knows a good one-piece when she sees one, because she wears her bodysuits well. So well, in fact, we found and compiled her best bodysuit-wearing moments (yes, that is a thing), just ahead of her 2017 Grammys performance—which will no doubt be as epic as her pregnancy announcement

1 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Red Latex

A Victorian-inspired red latex bodysuit? Yes, such a thing exists. 

2 of 21 Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

Lemonade Yellow

The bodysuit version of her famous Lemonade dress

3 of 21 Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

Military-Style

Because when Bey calls you into formation, you pay attention. 

4 of 21 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Images

White Ruffles + Lace

For "The Formation World Tour," Queen Bey showed off her toned, mile-long legs in an array of long-sleeved bodysuits that wowed. For "Formation," she sported a custom white Balmain bodysuit, complete with French lace and silk ruffle embellishment that signaled not the #BalmainArmy, but the Beyoncé army. Over-the-knee soft gray boots and windswept hair completed the look.

5 of 21 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Images

Crystals

While singing barefoot in water, Bey donned a crystal-embellished nude bodysuit that had a certain Britney Spears Toxic vibe.

6 of 21 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Images

Red + White

The fierce Gucci red and white number with puffy sleeves was bold and powerful (like Bey herself).

7 of 21 Al Pereira/WireImage

Laser Cut-Outs + Illusion Neckline

Easily one of her fiercest looks, Queen Bey slayed the stage at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance in a laser cut-out bodysuit with an illusion plunging neckline. 

8 of 21 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Black Leather + Sheer 

The star is fierce in every way, but every so often, she reveals a softer side. At the 2013 Chime for Change concert, she tempered the toughness of a black leather one-piece with sheer shirred sleeves and yoke.  

9 of 21 Marcelo Theobald/Globo via Getty Images

Delicate White Lace

Beyonce kept the pristine element of her white lace bodysuit intact by styling it with neutrals (as opposed to black, which can prove to be harsh in contrast).

10 of 21 Larry Busacca/WireImage

A Kaleidoscope of Prints and Color

Queen Bey let her colorful printed Versace bodysuit bask in the spotlight by styling it with muted extras. The takeaway: Don't draw attention from a statement-making one-piece with distracting pairings (a sweeping pair of wide-leg pants would be perfect for a night out). 

11 of 21 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Zippers + Cut-Outs

This contraption of a one-piece is quite intimidating, with its zip-front detail, garter belt, and risqué cut-outs, but Beyonce made it (somewhat) approachable with a slouchy black hoodie.

12 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rockstar White

Who knew the (non)color could be so glam? Beyonce's white bodysuit was treated with sharp shoulders, fringe finishes, plenty of intricate beadwork, and an embellished belt.

13 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Subtle Shine + Texture

Not your ordinary black bodysuit—Bey slipped into a textured one-piece, carrying the embellishment over to her baseball cap.

14 of 21 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

High-Shine Embellishment

The star shined bright at the 2014 MTV VMAs in a bejeweled mosaic of a masterpiece custom-made by Tom Ford.

15 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cold-Shoulder Cut-Outs 

Beyonce brought the cold-shoulder trend to the stage, delivering a hot performance during her 2013 The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in a cut-out white bodysuit with a peplum belt.

16 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lace-Up Embroidery 

Despite its intricate embroidery, the colors were neutral enough to warrant playful accessories, like bejeweled fishnets and patent red thigh-highs. 

17 of 21 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

Beyonce hardened up the sweet shade with a bodysuit treated with utilitarian-inspired pockets, sleek straps, and no-nonsense fixtures.

18 of 21 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Netted Neutrals

A subtly textured bodysuit can be just as impactful as a statement-making one. Beyonce made hers stand out with embellished tights and sexy patent black thigh-high boots.

19 of 21 Larry Busacca/WireImage

Lantern Sleeves

Drama, allure, romance—this black lace bodysuit with exaggerated lantern sleeves is the stuff of dreams. We'd style it anything and everything.

20 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

An Homage to Harden

Sports fanatic Beyonce sported a glittery one-piece version of basketball player James Harden's jersey on stage. 

21 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Metallic Silver

A lesson to learn from Beyonce: Don't apologize for piling on the shine. She accented her brilliant silver bodysuit with shiny black patent add-ons.

