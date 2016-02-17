How to Wear a Blazer Like a Street Style Star

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Feb 17, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

We're all about outfit staples—wardrobe must-haves that can do the heavy lifting, no matter the season or occasion. One such piece is the tried-and-true blazer. Whether worn with a button-front shirt for the office or with a preppy-friendly cardigan and silk scarf for the weekend, the blazer has endless potential. And given the frigid temperatures, it’s a layering piece that we can easily get behind. For some much-needed inspiration, we turned to our favorite street style stars to see how they were sporting them (think: bold color, double-breasted shapes, and longer silhouettes, to name a few). Ahead, eight new outfit ideas that we're loving right now on styling a blazer.

1 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

ADD A FAUX FUR STOLE

Thanks to a faux fur stole, an everyday tonal ensemble reads ultra-luxe. If you are feeling extra adventurous, try one washed in bright color. 

2 of 8 Robin Marchant/Getty Images

OPT FOR COLOR

There is a reason that black, gray, or navy blue blazers are safe bets, but you can't deny the bold appeal of one in mustard yellow. The saturated hue will take you instantly into spring.

3 of 8 Timur Emek/Getty Images

TRY A PLUSH FABRIC

The blazer silhouette looks refreshed when cut from a plush fabric, like velvet. Marry it with simple separates and let the blazer make a statement.

4 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Make It A DOUBLE

A double-breasted silhouette, that is. Finish off with a flirty mini and fringed brogues for a boy-meets-girl vibe.

5 of 8 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Go Long

A long single-breasted blazer looks best on taller frames. If you do happen to be on the shorter side, make sure to go for a tonal look or try sky-high heels. 

6 of 8 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Let It Stand On Its Own

Treat your blazer like a plunging top and wear with a fabric choker and statement pants.

7 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Rethink Proportion

Knee-grazing top! Cropped pants! Midi boots! Individually, all of these pieces are head-turning, but when worn together, it creates a major look. Balance all those silhouettes with a traditional, nipped-in blazer. 

8 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Let Go of Your Stiff White Shirt

True, a white oxford and a dark blazer is a perfect pair, but mix motifs with a romantic gothic frilled top with a preppy tweed blazer. The result will be totally on-trend.

