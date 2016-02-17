How to Wear a Blazer Like a Street Style Star

We're all about outfit staples—wardrobe must-haves that can do the heavy lifting, no matter the season or occasion. One such piece is the tried-and-true blazer. Whether worn with a button-front shirt for the office or with a preppy-friendly cardigan and silk scarf for the weekend, the blazer has endless potential. And given the frigid temperatures, it’s a layering piece that we can easily get behind. For some much-needed inspiration, we turned to our favorite street style stars to see how they were sporting them (think: bold color, double-breasted shapes, and longer silhouettes, to name a few). Ahead, eight new outfit ideas that we're loving right now on styling a blazer.

