What do Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift have in common? Besides being mega-celebrities and babes, they know the timeless power of a little black dress. We took a cue from our favorite A-listers and styled our well-worn closet staple ($20, originally $30; hm.com) in three ingenious new ways.

A Day in the Office

Courtesy (4)

Layering your LBD over a white shirt may seem like a no-brainer, but the key here is looking for an embellished collar, which will create a look that is both preppy and edgy. Structured accessories show you mean business.

Shop the pieces: Alexander Wang shirt, $347 (originally $495); net-a-porter.com. Ted Baker bag, $154 (originally $232); asos.com. Zara pumps, $119; zara.com.

Date Night with Your S.O.

Courtesy (4)

Ensure all eyes are on you with a pair of shoulder-duster earrings and flirtatious cutout pumps. Play up the colors in this vibrant shoe with a tonal clutch. For added drama, pull your hair into a tight ponytail to draw attention to your face.

Shop the pieces: Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $50; net-a-porter.com. Asos clutch, $19 (originally $35); asos.com. Brian Atwood pumps, $1,795; saksfifthavenue.com.

Sunday Brunch with Friends

Courtesy (5)

Not all denim is created equal. Case in point: this topper. It not only offers a sporty twist to a traditionally feminine dress, but it also adds an extra layer of warmth. A bucket bag is the perfect carryall to fit all your weekend necessities, including these chic tortoiseshell sunnies.

Shop the pieces: J. Crew jacket, $128; jcrew.com. Chanel sunglasses, $340; chanel.com. Furla bag, $248; furla.com. Rebecca Minkoff sneakers, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com.