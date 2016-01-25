5 Ways to Wear a Belt Like Olivia Palermo

The easiest way to change up an uninspired winter wardrobe is with accessories. On cold mornings when all you can seem to throw on is a chunky knit and a pair of jeans, some fun add-ons are just the thing you need. And sometimes, they can be found in your very own closet.

A belt can easily change up your look. For some much needed inspo, we turned to street style star and fashion “it” girl Olivia Palermo, who definitely understands the power of the waist-cinching extra. From layering it over a formal Valentino gown to putting it around the waist of a traditional dark suit, below, 5 standout ways to wear a belt.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 8 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Style Crushes for 2016