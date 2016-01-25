5 Ways to Wear a Belt Like Olivia Palermo

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images, LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Jan 25, 2016

The easiest way to change up an uninspired winter wardrobe is with accessories. On cold mornings when all you can seem to throw on is a chunky knit and a pair of jeans, some fun add-ons are just the thing you need. And sometimes, they can be found in your very own closet. 

A belt can easily change up your look. For some much needed inspo, we turned to street style star and fashion “it” girl Olivia Palermo, who definitely understands the power of the waist-cinching extra. From layering it over a formal Valentino gown to putting it around the waist of a traditional dark suit, below, 5 standout ways to wear a belt. 

1 of 5 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

UNDER A PUFFER COAT 

On days when your winter outerwear feels bulky, leave your puffer unzipped and belt your inner layers to break up your look. 

2 of 5 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

With a Cropped Jacket 

The easiest way to separate a printed top and formfitting bottom is with a belt. Throw on a cropped jacket to show off your polishing extra. 

3 of 5 LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

On Top Of a Suit 

Change up a traditional look with a skinny black belt. This easy add-on will show off your waist and make a suit look extra slimming. 

4 of 5 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Around A FLOOR GRAZING SKIRT 

Though we love a long skirt, the shape can sometimes overpower your body. Our best advice? Wrap a belt around your skirt to show off your waist. Here, Palermo chooses an oversized option to add some texture to her look. 

5 of 5 Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Over a Gown 

We wouldn't traditionally think to belt a Valentino gown, but Olivia Palermo makes it work. With long layers of tulle, the star knows that belting her floaty dress is a foolproof way to emphasize her figure.  

