How to Wear a Beanie Like a Celebrity

Priya Rao
Jan 17, 2016

Winter hats aren’t just about staying warm—they can also make a super-stylish fashion statement. Beanies specifically have become the accessory du jour for A-listers to provide that nonchalant finishing touch to an ensemble, whether it’s winter or spring.

Wear them casually, à la Rihanna and Cara Delevingne, with other cool-girl accouterments like Timberlands and leather moto jackets, or dress them up like Gwen Stefani—expect a punk edge, naturally. The key here is to not treat your beanie as an add-on (even if you are just wearing one outdoors), but, rather, as a building block of your outfit. In fact, you can practically piece together your entire look around a simple beanie. Here, we break down how to wear it like a celebrity—and don’t worry, this kind of hat head is oh so chic.

Take a Casual Approach

Ciara took the sporty route with her basic black beanie, boyfriend jeans, and gray sneakers. 

Try A Pattern

SJP's gray printed beanie was the perfect complement to her color-blocked ensemble.

Go for a Tonal Play

Rihanna loves her beanies. Here, she matched her gray beanie to her sweatshirt for some A+ color coordination.

Dress Up Your Beanie

Irina Shayk elevated the casual winter hat with a tailored olive green coat, knee-high boots, and a Birkin. 

Make Like an Off-Duty Model

Cara Delevingne is rarely seen without her beanie. She paired hers with the ultimate model off-duty uniform: a leather jacket, skinny pants, and sneakers. 

Play with Texture

Instead of a standard gray beanie, Heidi Klum chose a plush textured one that paired perfectly with her puffer sweater, and ripped jeans. 

Opt for Stripes

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to mix patterns like a pro, coupling her striped beanie with a polka-dot top.

