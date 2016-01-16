10 Celebrities Prove the Army Green Bomber Jacket Is the Season's New Must-Have

Not unlike his sisters-in-law who sell out everything they touch, Kanye West has been the mastermind behind a few coveted items himself since his second turn as designer, like the Yeezy Boosts and now, the bomber jacket that's been a closet staple of his for as long as we can remember. The Top Gun staple, specifically one cut from army green nylon, is back with a vengeance and especially among the It-girl pack.

And the two at the front of the trend are, naturally, besties Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid who have been both snapped giving their black sweaters and leggings a cool-girl twist with a bomber. Still need convincing? For some major fashion inspo, keep scrolling to take a look at how 10 celebrities have styled their green bombers (nail the look with our pick: Alpha Industries, $135; alphaindustries.com or the Yeezy one if you have a couple thousand dollars to spare).

