10 Celebrities Prove the Army Green Bomber Jacket Is the Season's New Must-Have

Not unlike his sisters-in-law who sell out everything they touch, Kanye West has been the mastermind behind a few coveted items himself since his second turn as designer, like the Yeezy Boosts and now, the bomber jacket that's been a closet staple of his for as long as we can remember. The Top Gun staple, specifically one cut from army green nylon, is back with a vengeance and especially among the It-girl pack. 

And the two at the front of the trend are, naturally, besties Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid who have been both snapped giving their black sweaters and leggings a cool-girl twist with a bomber. Still need convincing? For some major fashion inspo, keep scrolling to take a look at how 10 celebrities have styled their green bombers (nail the look with our pick: Alpha Industries, $135; alphaindustries.com or the Yeezy one if you have a couple thousand dollars to spare).

1 of 10 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner

The model gave her laidback off-duty uniform (of a sweater, leggings, and Uggs) a super fly spin with a trapper hat, aviators, and a green Yeezy bomber.

2 of 10 Runway Manhattan/Bauer-Griffin

Gigi Hadid

Hadid let her bomber stand out against her all-black look.

3 of 10 PapJuice/Nelson/INFphoto.com

Kylie Jenner

Leave it to the youngest Jenner to make the bomber a part of her jet-setting uniform. She shrugged on an oversized one over an olive green knit dress, and finished her look with midi boots.

4 of 10 GVK

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley may have been traveling through LAX, but she gave her bomber a glamorous rock and roll edge by styling it with a gray tee, distressed skinnies, and sky-high peep-toe stilettos.

5 of 10 Splash News

Emma Roberts

The starlet instantly toughened up her stripes and darling Mary Janes with an army green bomber.

6 of 10 Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney snapped a selfie of her sporting her bomber (styled with a sexy LBD and thigh-high boots) in her closet, captioning the 'gram: "Vibes."

7 of 10 FameFlyNet Pictures

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star elevated her white tee and black high-waist skinnies with her sleek bomber, a chain-strap purse, and heeled booties.

8 of 10 Splash News

Sienna Miller

The actress made the bomber a part of her charming aesthetic when she styled hers with a baby blue top, a beige knit, cuffed jeans, a rust Mansur Gavriel bucket bag, and furry Gucci loafers.

9 of 10 TIDINGS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Nicki Minaj

The singer broke up her casual white separates with an army green bomber and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

10 of 10 Beretta/Sims/Rex Features

Ellie Goulding

The singer channeled her rockstar self in a graphic tee, leather leggings, combat boots, and a green bomber.

