Your Favorite It Girls Demo 10 Stylish Ways to Wear Ankle Boots

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Kristina Rutkowski (Text) and Priya Rao (Market)
Mar 19, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

There's no denying the power of an ankle boot. The trendy-yet-practical shoe can take you from high-pressure office meetings to cocktails with friends in a flash, and we love the way they look with everything, from mod minis to high-waist jeans. They are pretty much a cure-all for any fashion conundrum. And no one knows this better than A-listers like Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen, who always look on point wherever they go. Ahead, 10 celebrity-approved ways to wear an ankle boot in style.

1 of 10 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen  

The mom-to-be proved that a floral mini and western inspired ankle boots make a perfect pair.  

2 of 10 XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Lupita Nyong’o

On the streets of New York City, Nyong’o sported an easy weekend outfit of flat pointy ankle boots, a knit dress, oversize flannel, chunky scarf, and fedora.  

3 of 10 Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Try a monochrome neutral look by matching your boot to your outfit à la Priyanka. 

4 of 10 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The It model elevated her sporty track pants with a polished pair of black suede heeled boots. 

5 of 10 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

ALICIA VIKANDER

Alicia proves a chunky soled combat heeled style goes great with your favorite minis. 

6 of 10 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Stone anchored her off-duty uniform with a pair of standby skinnies and black Chelsea boots.

7 of 10 PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

HAILEY BALDWIN

Glam up an athleisure look with white hot stiletto booties for a night out like Hailey. 

8 of 10 Splash News

Rihanna

The superstar married motifs by mixing a silk black top and lace ankle boots with high-waisted, boyfriend denim. The look? Totally casually and cool. 

9 of 10 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Even though the Hunger Games star was wearing a mostly all-black ensemble, her low-cut ankle boots stood out, with the help of a flash of skin.

10 of 10 AKM-GSI

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley gave her black booties the bombshell treatment with a leopard-print, moto jacket, black choker and cat-eye frames. 

