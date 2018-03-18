How to Wear Adidas Superstars Like a Celebrity

As tried and true as a little black dress, the classic white sneaker is just as timeless. And particularly, the Adidas Stan Smith, a sleek take on a classic white tennis shoe, will always have a place in our closet. But, as much as we love the Stan Smith, we recently set our hearts on something a bit more graphic. With a textured shell toe and sleek black stripes, we just can’t get enough of the Adidas Superstars. And after spotting them on our favorite A-List girls like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, we just knew we had to get a pair of our own. From after dinner drinks with friends to a casual weekend shopping in the city, these shoes can take you to and from almost any occasion. Don’t believe us? Below, nine fashion forward ways to wear your Adidas kicks. 

1 of 13 Perez-Nichole/X17online.com

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner elevated her sneakers with a formfitting dress, oversized sunnies, and leather carryall. 

2 of 13 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid paired her Adidas sneakers with a simple turtleneck, two-tone leggings, and a dramatic pair of sunnies, resulting in a look that was equal parts sporty and glam. 

3 of 13 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lorde

The New Zealand songstress stepped out in London rocking a classic pair of Adidas Superstars along with red and black checked pants and a plunging black blouse. You go, girl—we're giving you the "green light" on this look. 

4 of 13 GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dakota Fanning

When pairing your Superstars with an all black look, add a bold bag for a needed dose of color. 

5 of 13 JAXN/AKM-GSI

Emma Roberts

For the ultimate laidback look, Emma Roberts paired her well-worn kicks with ripped jeans and an oversized sweatshirt. 

6 of 13 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Emma Stone

While walking through the airport, Emma Stone wore her Superstars with skinny jeans and a chic tan trench. 

7 of 13 Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Gigi Hadid 

For the ultimate cool girl look, Gigi Hadid paired her sneakers with embellished extras like lace-up pants and a pom-pom hat. 

8 of 13 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Stewart

Give your simple jean and sneaker combo an edgy twist by pairing them with a leather jacket. 

9 of 13 SAV/GC Images

Rita Ora

Leave it to Rita Ora to dress up her everyday sneakers with a two-piece set that is both feminine and sporty. 

10 of 13 MHD/PacificCoastNews

Katie Holmes

The actress dressed down her satin, velvet, and lace Alberta Ferretti dress with a pair of the striped kicks while out in Los Angeles. Yes, they even work with formal wear.

11 of 13 BG005/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

KATE MARA

Kate Mara paired her Superstars with a graphic t-shirt and joggers, giving us major weekend vibes.

12 of 13 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

VICTORIA BECKHAM

Victoria Beckham is the queen of chic. Here she is rocking her Adidas sneakers with matching track pants and a chic black overcoat and sunglasses.  

13 of 13 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

NAOMI WATTS

Naomi Watts pairs her sneakers with a denim jumpsuit and khaki jacket. A winning combo. 

