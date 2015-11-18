3 Chic Ways to Wear a White Button-Down Shirt 

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, a white button-down tops our shopping list. The must-have can be worn for every occasion, from a day in the office to date night. Below, we took one oxford (L.L. Bean, $50; llbean.com), and styled it three different ways.

In the Office

Courtesy

A simple blouse is transformed with the help of a waist-accentuating vest. Pair it with wide-leg pants for a look that is not only polished, but warm and comfortable on cold winter days. Tie your look together with bright accessories, like a red pump and color-blocked bag, to balance out your graphic, black-and-white ensemble.

H&M vest, $50; hm.com. Misha Nonoo pant, $365; mishanonoo.com. Lucky Star cuff, $75; shopluckystar.com. Christian Louboutin pump, $675; christianlouboutin.com. Clare V tote bag, $525; net-a-porter.com.

On Date Night

Courtesy

For a first—or fifth—date, nothing says fun and flirty like a slip dress. To marry masculine with feminine, layer a white shirt over your look, and tie it at your waist. Add in playful accessories, like a strappy sandal and sparkly clutch, for an outfit that's sure to turn heads.

Equipment dress, $400; net-a-porter.com. Steve Madden sandal, $130; stevemadden.com. Rebecca Minkoff clutch, $95; rebeccaminkoff.com. Olive and Piper ring, $28; oliveandpiper.com.

On the Weekend

Courtesy

Whether you are going to Sunday brunch or running errands, there is nothing more important (or necessary) than comfort on the weekend. Pair your white button down with a cozy sweatshirt and jeans for a casual vibe. A bright blue bag is enough of a focal point to draw attention from onlookers.

Ashish sweatshirt, $1,395; net-a-porter.com. 7 for All Mankind jeans, $198; 7forallmankind.com. Brooks sneakers, $109; brooksheritagecollection.com. Furla bag, $398; furla.com. Tara Hirshberg earrings, $840; tarahirshberg.com.