How to Style 1 Timeless Tunic in 3 Fresh Ways

A tunic is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet. The wardrobe power player is the key to mastering a layered ensemble without looking bulky. Plus, when worn with a neutral color palette, it can be worn time and time again without anyone noticing.

Below, we show three different ways to wear this Zara tunic (zara.com).

1. Wear with Wide-Leg, Cropped Pants

Commit to the roomy silhouette and wear your tunic with a pair of wide-leg, cropped pants. Since your outfit is largely minimal in aesthetic, push the envelope with an architectural ring and midi boots.

Get the Look: Tibi culottes, $350; tibi.com. Mango boots, $80; mango.com. Eddie Borgo ring, $150; eddieborgo.com.

2. Layer Over an A-Line Dress with a Fluted Hem

This ensemble takes layering to another level. The open-sided tunic will allow the fluted hemline to peek out at the sides, creating a dimensional look.

Get the Look: J.Crew dress, $100; jcrew.com. Elizabeth and James ring, $110; shopbop.com. Narciso Rodriguez pumps, $795; shopbop.com.

3. Belt Over an Asymmetrical Skirt

Play on the skirt's asymmetrical hem by belting a crisp-cut tunic on top. Like the skirt, the tunic will swish and sway with every step.

Get the Look: Stella McCartney skirt, $1,790; net-a-porter.com. Old Navy belt, $9; oldnavy.com. Vince pumps, $375; vince.com.