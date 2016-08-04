5 Genius Fashion Tape Hacks You've Never Heard Before

Courtesy
Hana Hong
Aug 04, 2016 @ 10:30 am

There is absolutely nothing more mortifying than realizing you’re on the brink of a fashion 911. Double-sided fashion tape is a mainstay in every stylist’s emergency kit, but you don't have to be strolling down a red carpet in order to put the tool to good use. In fact, these adhesive strips are a bit of an underrated item and can be used for much more than securing bra straps and keeping the ladies in place. To prove this magical staple can placate any fashion annoyance, we rounded up five of our favorite—and unexpected—ways you can use this stylist staple in your everyday life.

Shop fashion tape: Hollywood Fashion Secrets fashion tape, $9; target.com

1 of 5 Getty

Adjust necklace length

Every girl has a necklace she loves but which hits at an awkward place. For medium-to-long pendant necklaces you wish to wear at a shorter length, place a piece of fashion tape along the back of the pendant and adhere it to your chest in the desired area. (Alternatively, this also works for keeping your necklaces from flipping or bouncing around your chest.) If applicable, be sure to tuck the extra chain inside your shirt down your back. With strapless or backless pieces, the exposed chain becomes a clever (and chic!) back accessory (à la JLaw at the 2013 Oscars).

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty

Anchor the end of your belt

Belts that are excessively long often extend awkwardly along your side. To avoid any dangling mishaps, section a long piece of tape parallel to the belt and slap the end down. The bothersome belt tail will remain in place all day.

3 of 5 Getty

Give your collar more structure

Shirts without collar stays can droop and wrinkle. Determine how much of a V-neck you want to create and keep your collars perky by adding weight and crispness with well-placed pieces of fashion tape on the underside of the collar. This also works if you want to create false lapels to keep cardigans flawlessly draped. For instance, if you’ve have a crewneck cardigan and would rather have the top flaps lie open, fold them backwards to mimic the look of lapels, and tack the miniature triangles of the sweater to the body of the cardigan using fashion tape.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty

Close gaps between buttons

For those who are a little more well endowed, a sliver of tape can help avoid a major fashion blunder. By sticking an adhesive between each gap on a button-down shirt, you can keep the dreaded "peekaboob" at bay.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty

Keep new shoes from slipping

Whether you're in the office or out on the town, don't let slippery shoes turn the pavement into a slip 'n' slide. Shoes without traction can lead to a humiliating (and dangerous) end. The solution? Give the soles of your stilettos some grip with well placed fashion tape.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!