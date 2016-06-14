4 Ways to Stylishly Tuck In Your Shirt

Ever notice how the street style set masters polished, yet casually undone style to a T? Yes, a lot of it has to do with their covetable designer wares, but just as much has to do with the way they are styling them. Case in point: the shirt tuck. Like cuffing your sleeve, tucking your shirt seems like an easy enough exercise, but it can be tricky, especially when there are four—yes, four—street style-approved ways to do it.

There is, of course, the simplest: the tight full tuck, where your shirt almost resembles a taut bodysuit. This tuck works best for office-appropriate ensembles, and will require the most adjusting throughout the day. From there, it gets a little more complicated with the blousey full tuck, which requires you stretching your arms up high to get an even all over look—this is probably the most wearable, everyday tuck. Then there is the half-tuck, which is artfully disheveled, and lastly, there is the front tuck, which exposes your back shirttails.

Ahead, we show you how to actualize these four tucks with aplomb. Get ready for GIF-illustrated step-by-step instructions.

Tight Full Tuck

Sarah Balch

1. Start with an Oxford shirt.

2. Unbutton your Oxford starting from the bottom of the shirt to the waistband.

3. Unbutton and unzip your jeans.

4. Tightly tuck in the button side of the shirt and continue tucking all the way around until you reach the other side.

5. Zip up and button up your jeans.

Blousey Full Tuck

Sarah Balch

1. Start with an Oxford shirt.

2. Unbutton your Oxford starting from the bottom of the shirt to the waistband.

3. Unbutton and unzip your jeans.

4. Tightly tuck in the button side of the shirt and continue tucking all the way around until you reach the other side.

5. Zip up and button up your jeans.

6. Raise your arms over your head, then lower to create an even blousey look.

7. Adjust and smooth the shirt out.

Half Tuck

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

1. Start with an Oxford shirt.

2. Unbutton your Oxford starting from the bottom of the shirt to the waistband.

3. Tuck in the front part of the button side of the shirt into your jeans.

4. Pull about an inch of the tucked side out for a blousey look.

Front Tuck

Sarah Balch

1. Start with an Oxford shirt.

2. Make sure your shirt is buttoned all the way down to the bottom.

3. Gather together the center of your shirt, where the two sides button, and tightly tuck into your jeans.

4. Pull the sides and back of the shirt out and over the waistband of your jeans. Finished!

