18 Ways to Tie a Scarf—Demoed with GIFs

Of all the winter accessories out there, the scarf is easily the most versatile. Factoring in the countless combinations of tying, tucking, draping, and general zhooshing, this one piece of fabric can literally be worn a million and one ways. Or, well, at least 18.

We took a long rectangular knit scarf by Echo Design (a length of 30'' x 80'', to be exact) and demoed it each way, starting with the simplest (a basic hang and drape) and working our way up to the most complex (pretzel knots—so hard, yet so rewarding), through a comprehensive GIF guide. Bookmark this page and scroll through to each style to earn the title of scarf-tying Jedi.

