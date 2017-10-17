18 Ways to Tie a Scarf—Demoed with GIFs

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com
Andrea Cheng
Oct 17, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Of all the winter accessories out there, the scarf is easily the most versatile. Factoring in the countless combinations of tying, tucking, draping, and general zhooshing, this one piece of fabric can literally be worn a million and one ways. Or, well, at least 18.

We took a long rectangular knit scarf by Echo Design (a length of 30'' x 80'', to be exact) and demoed it each way, starting with the simplest (a basic hang and drape) and working our way up to the most complex (pretzel knots—so hard, yet so rewarding), through a comprehensive GIF guide. Bookmark this page and scroll through to each style to earn the title of scarf-tying Jedi.

1 of 17

Belted Drape

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Fasten a skinny belt over the scarf at the waist. 

The Toss

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck.

Step 2: Toss one end over the opposite shoulder. 

The Reverse Drape

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Toss one end of the scarf over one shoulder.

Step 3: Toss the other end over the opposite shoulder. 

The Front Tie

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Cross and tie the two ends in the center. Adjust so that one is layered over the other, and fluff.

The Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Knotted Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Step 3: Jauntily tie the two ends off to the side.

Tucked-In Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Step 3: Cross the two ends and tuck them under the loop. 

The Loop Through

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck.

Step 2: Feed both ends through the loop and pull through.

The Neckerchief

Step 1: Halve the scarf twice, so that it's a rectangle. 

Step 2: Fold the square diagonally for a triangular shape. 

Step 3: Take the two ends located on the longest side of the triangle and tie it around your neck. 

The Faux Infinity

Step 1: Knot the two opposite corners of the scarf together to create a circle. 

Step 2: Swing it over your head (with the knot at the back) twice.

The Head Scarf

Step 1: Spread out the fabric and drape it over your head. 

Step 2: Toss one end over one shoulder.

Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.

The Wrap

Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders. 

Step 2: Leave one end across your body. Throw the other one across the opposite shoulder. 

The Wrap Without Tails

Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders. 

Step 2: Tuck one corner underneath the scarf behind the opposite shoulder.

Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.

The Figure 8

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck. 

Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop. 

Step 3: Twist the loop to create a second hole.

Step 4: Feed the bottom end through the second hole. Adjust accordingly. 

The Boyfriend Tie

Step 1: Drape the scarf around your neck. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).

Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop. 

Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie). 

Loop with Boyfriend Tie

Step 1: Loop the scarf around your neck once. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).

Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop. 

Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie). 

The Pretzel

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck. 

Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop. 

Step 3. Take the bottom end and bring it up over and through that same loop. 

