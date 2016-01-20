4 Easy Recipes for a Cozy Winter Dinner Party

InStyle Staff
Jan 20, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
<p><strong>MAKE THIS ONE-POT CHICKEN DISH</strong></p>
pinterest
MAKE THIS ONE-POT CHICKEN DISH

This wonder of a recipe—chicken cooked low and slow in a stove top-safe casserole pot with rich porcini mushrooms and winter vegetables—is topped right before serving with a bright, snappy salad. “It’s the sort of warming, soulful food that I love to prepare for my family,” says Smillie. Click here for the recipe.

Gentl and Hyers
<p><strong>PREPARE AN EASY, HEALTHY SIDE</strong></p>
pinterest
PREPARE AN EASY, HEALTHY SIDE

The holidays are long gone, which means it's about time you start sticking to those ambitious clean-eating resolutions you made at the start of 2016. If you need a way to ease into it, this satisfying and easy-to-make spinach and fennel salad will be your new go-to. Click here for the recipe.

Gentl and Hyers
<p>SERVE A PICTURE-PERFECT DESSERT</p>
pinterest
SERVE A PICTURE-PERFECT DESSERT

Made with cornmeal in the crust for added crispness, these crumble-covered treats are scandalously yummy. Smillie recommends reaching for Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples for the filling, but any tart or sweet variety works just as well. Click here for the recipe. 

Gentl and Hyers
<p><strong>FIX UP A SEASONAL COCKTAIL</strong></p>
pinterest
FIX UP A SEASONAL COCKTAIL

This fragrant take on glühwein (German for “mulled wine”) is coziness in a cup. The drink—created by Bryan Schneider, who helms the bar at N.Y.C.’s new West Village steakhouse Quality Eats—is typically served over ice but may also be enjoyed hot. Click here for the recipe. 

Gentl and Hyers
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Gentl and Hyers

MAKE THIS ONE-POT CHICKEN DISH

This wonder of a recipe—chicken cooked low and slow in a stove top-safe casserole pot with rich porcini mushrooms and winter vegetables—is topped right before serving with a bright, snappy salad. “It’s the sort of warming, soulful food that I love to prepare for my family,” says Smillie. Click here for the recipe.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Gentl and Hyers

PREPARE AN EASY, HEALTHY SIDE

The holidays are long gone, which means it's about time you start sticking to those ambitious clean-eating resolutions you made at the start of 2016. If you need a way to ease into it, this satisfying and easy-to-make spinach and fennel salad will be your new go-to. Click here for the recipe.

3 of 4 Gentl and Hyers

SERVE A PICTURE-PERFECT DESSERT

Made with cornmeal in the crust for added crispness, these crumble-covered treats are scandalously yummy. Smillie recommends reaching for Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples for the filling, but any tart or sweet variety works just as well. Click here for the recipe. 

Advertisement
4 of 4 Gentl and Hyers

FIX UP A SEASONAL COCKTAIL

This fragrant take on glühwein (German for “mulled wine”) is coziness in a cup. The drink—created by Bryan Schneider, who helms the bar at N.Y.C.’s new West Village steakhouse Quality Eats—is typically served over ice but may also be enjoyed hot. Click here for the recipe. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!