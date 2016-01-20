4 Easy Recipes for a Cozy Winter Dinner Party

MAKE THIS ONE-POT CHICKEN DISH
PREPARE AN EASY, HEALTHY SIDE
SERVE A PICTURE-PERFECT DESSERT
FIX UP A SEASONAL COCKTAIL
Nothing says "winter" like a cozy meal with friends. This season, we're rallying behind this deliciously hearty spread—complete with chalet-chic décor touches—crafted by Justin Smillie, the chef at N.Y.C.'s buzzy brasserie Upland. The main event? An insanely delicious one-pot dish that's made to share. Since there's minimal cleanup, you'll get to relish more time fireside. Click through our gallery for the full step-by-step guide.