How to Survive #NYFW in the Cold, According to InStyle Editors

Priya Rao
Feb 09, 2016 @ 8:30 pm

We’re officially one day away from the start of New York Fashion Week, and our team here at InStyle is oh-so prepared. Now, what makes the February fall shows different from the September spring shows (asides from the clothes, themselves) is, of course, the weather. Over the course of the next week, our editors will be facing frigid temps as low as 9 degrees in Manhattan—good luck on Saturday night, guys—only to have a reprieve next Thursday with a high of 48 degrees.

We’ve already shown you their planned beauty essentials and their footwear game to survive the week, but what really matters are layers! From Uniqlo Heattech turtlenecks to Rag & Bone lambskin gloves, these are the pieces that are going to help our InStyle editors survive #NYFW and the rest of winter.

WENDY WALLACE, MARKET DIRECTOR

1. Uniqlo Heattech turtleneck ($15; uniqlo.com): "I have these layering turtlenecks in several colors. They really keep your core warm and allow you to wear some of your lighter coats instead of a down parka every day."

2. Destin scarf ($298; theline.com): "It’s a hassle to lug around a giant scarf when you are running from show to show. This super thin scarf is actually very warm and has pretty royal blue ends too."

 

MEGGAN CRUM, ACCESSORIES DIRECTOR

1. Joseph coat ($995; net-a-porter.com): "I wear my Joseph wool coat every day during the winter."

2. Uniqlo jacket ($70; uniqlo.com): "The key here is the down layer, which I wear underneath. It keeps me warm without looking too casual or bulky, as I trek through the cold and snow from show to show." 

ALI PEW, SENIOR STYLE EDITOR

1. Tatras coat ($1,125; strada-est.com): "My Tatras coat is the best—it's super warm, it's slim in the arms and body, and it has a chic fur-trim hood. Plus, I love the navy color!" 

2. Rag & Bone gloves ($255; barneys.com): "I hate wearing hats, so my must-have in the cold is gloves."

DANIELLE PRESCOD, ACCESSORIES EDITOR

1. Adrienne Landau earmuffs ($20; lastcall.com): "I have super curly hair that also frizzes easily, so I try not to wear a hat, unless it's going to become a part of my look. In lieu of a hat, I rock earmuffs because my ears are always, always, always cold. My favorite pair is a black rabbit fur version from Adrienne Landau."

2. Reformation turtleneck dress (138; thereformation.com): "My other favorite trick is wearing a super big turtleneck that I can fit my entire face into. This means that I can wear one less layer (forgoing the scarf), which is clutch for being able to wear the kind of coat you want and not look bulky. My favorite one of the moment is from Reformation."

MIA SOLKIN, MARKET EDITOR

1. Uniqlo Heattech top ($8; uniqlo.com): "I wear a simple white Uniqlo Heattech top as a base under all of my clothes."

2. Starbucks chai tea latte (starbucks.com): "I won’t lie. I try to hold one of these at all times to keep my hands warm and my sugar level high!"

KIM PEIFFER, DIGITAL MANAGING EDITOR

1. Marni scarf ($2,780; net-a-porter.com): "Layering is key. I like to wear multiple layers, so I am prepared for a long day. This belted leather and shearling scarf is incredibly warm, and you can wear it a ton of different ways."

2. Issa London coat ($303; issalondon.com): "I am always freezing, so investing in a beautiful coat is essential to my winter game, and it’s no exception when it comes to Fashion Week. I love a chic winter white coat that is dressy enough to take me from morning to night."

3. Stuart Weitzman boots ($815; net-a-porter.com): "I rarely leave home without these over-the-knee boots on during the winter. They look good with everything, from black leggings to a dress, and they can weather the snow and ice better than you would think. I’m obsessed." 

