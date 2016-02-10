How to Survive #NYFW in the Cold, According to InStyle Editors

We’re officially one day away from the start of New York Fashion Week, and our team here at InStyle is oh-so prepared. Now, what makes the February fall shows different from the September spring shows (asides from the clothes, themselves) is, of course, the weather. Over the course of the next week, our editors will be facing frigid temps as low as 9 degrees in Manhattan—good luck on Saturday night, guys—only to have a reprieve next Thursday with a high of 48 degrees.

We’ve already shown you their planned beauty essentials and their footwear game to survive the week, but what really matters are layers! From Uniqlo Heattech turtlenecks to Rag & Bone lambskin gloves, these are the pieces that are going to help our InStyle editors survive #NYFW and the rest of winter.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: How to Waterproof Your Shoes Without Ruining Them