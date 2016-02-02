Here's Why You Should Trade Your Black Coat for a Winter White One

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Wendy Wallace
Feb 02, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

This season, try standing out in a sea of black coats with a clean white coat. As intimidating as the color white may be (as in, the fear of tarnishing the pristine shade), its crisp allure and high versatility are reasons enough to chance it. Case in point: When Gigi Hadid delivered another one of her effortlessly chic street-style looks, in which she elevated her destroyed denim with white streamlined pieces. Brilliant? We think so.

Or, use a white coat as a way to tone down a more colorful look. Even a classic black turtleneck looks chic and new when topped with a fresh white layer. Draw inspo from street-style snaps, below, and then shop our top three winter white coats that will work for the rest of this winter, and well, for all winters from here on out.

RELATED: 6 Refreshing Ways to Wear a Scarf, Demoed by Street Style Stars

1 of 4 Getty Images (2)

A White Coat, Styled Two Ways

Complement chic neutrals with a white coat, or use it to tone down bright jeweled tones. 

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Joseph 

This one's a bargain, considering how much you'lll wear the chic classic.

$1,145; net-a-porter.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

Coach 

Bring this one out on the coldest winter days.

$748 (originally $1,495); coach.com

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

A.P.C. 

This cute shorter version boasts a cool French girl vibe.

$575; apc.fr

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!