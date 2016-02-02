Here's Why You Should Trade Your Black Coat for a Winter White One

This season, try standing out in a sea of black coats with a clean white coat. As intimidating as the color white may be (as in, the fear of tarnishing the pristine shade), its crisp allure and high versatility are reasons enough to chance it. Case in point: When Gigi Hadid delivered another one of her effortlessly chic street-style looks, in which she elevated her destroyed denim with white streamlined pieces. Brilliant? We think so.

Or, use a white coat as a way to tone down a more colorful look. Even a classic black turtleneck looks chic and new when topped with a fresh white layer. Draw inspo from street-style snaps, below, and then shop our top three winter white coats that will work for the rest of this winter, and well, for all winters from here on out.

