3 Genius Ways to Wear a Turtleneck with Your Party Outfit

This season, we've waxed endless about the greatness that is the turtleneck. It's a staple that can be worn over, underneath, and in between layers, while delivering warmth and sophistication at the same time. Basically, it's the answer to any winter wardrobe conundrum you may have. And now that the holidays are, more or less, upon us, we've found three ways to integrate one finely knit sweater (T by Alexander Wang, $195; net-a-porter.com) into any one of your party outfits. In doing so, the risk of teeth-chattering shivers (that would have put a damper on a good time) will fade away.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Under a Metallic Jumpsuit

Style your navy turtleneck with a metallic gold one-piece (it's a color combo that may not readily come to mind, but it's proven to be a fashionable pairing all the same) and bump up the texture with faux fur extras and sleek patent Mary Jane-inspired pumps.

Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang turtleneck, $195; net-a-porter.com. Gorjana studs, $38; gorjana.com. Topshop jumpsuit, $85; topshop.com. Zara faux fur stole, $100; zara.com. Asos clutch, $51; asos.com. Banana Republic heels, $138; bananarepublic.com.

2 of 3 Courtesy

Under a Cocktail Dress

If you've set your sights on a cocktail dress, but the thought of baring your arms is too much to take, layer your navy turtleneck underneath. Round out your look by picking up on the dress's colors and carrying it over to your accessories. Try styling your cuffs and bangles over the sweater's sleeves.

Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang turtleneck, $195; net-a-porter.com. French Connection dress, $268; frenchconnection.com. Mr. Kate bracelets, $198 for two; mrkate.com. Rebecca Minkoff clutch, $95; rebeccaminkoff.com. Loeffler Randall heels, $375; loefflerrandall.com.

3 of 3 Courtesy

Under a Cami and Skirt

Throw old-school fashion rules out the window and couple navy and black together for a contemporary-cool look. Layer your turtleneck under a cami, but then add interest with a slew of statement-makers, like a twirl-worthy fringe skirt, a talon-like crawler of an earring, a lip clutch, and glittery boots. 

Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang turtleneck, $195; net-a-porter.com. Zeus + Dione tank, $121; matchesfashion.com. H&M skirt, $60; hm.com. Jack & G earring, $165; jackandg.com. Lulu Guinness clutch, $390; luluguinness.com. Kate Spade New York boots, $398; katespade.com.

