3 Genius Ways to Wear a Turtleneck with Your Party Outfit

This season, we've waxed endless about the greatness that is the turtleneck. It's a staple that can be worn over, underneath, and in between layers, while delivering warmth and sophistication at the same time. Basically, it's the answer to any winter wardrobe conundrum you may have. And now that the holidays are, more or less, upon us, we've found three ways to integrate one finely knit sweater (T by Alexander Wang, $195; net-a-porter.com) into any one of your party outfits. In doing so, the risk of teeth-chattering shivers (that would have put a damper on a good time) will fade away.
