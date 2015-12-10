3 Genius Ways to Wear a Turtleneck with Your Party Outfit

Style your navy turtleneck with a metallic gold one-piece (it's a color combo that may not readily come to mind, but it's proven to be a fashionable pairing all the same) and bump up the texture with faux fur extras and sleek patent Mary Jane-inspired pumps.

Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang turtleneck, $195; net-a-porter.com. Gorjana studs, $38; gorjana.com. Topshop jumpsuit, $85; topshop.com. Zara faux fur stole, $100; zara.com. Asos clutch, $51; asos.com. Banana Republic heels, $138; bananarepublic.com.