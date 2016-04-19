6 Ways to Reinvent Your Striped Tee—Plus, a Few of Our Favorites

There is nothing quite as classic as a striped shirt. It can act as an old favorite or an unexpected mixing piece. It can be the perfect counterpart to your jeans on off-duty days, or a way to make your evening look seem less precious. If there is one thing that we're sure of, it's that this is the one item that will never go out of style. Scroll through for street-chic inspo on how to style the tried-and-true staple and then shop our top four favorites.

RELATED: Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star