6 Ways to Reinvent Your Striped Tee—Plus, a Few of Our Favorites

Getty (3)
Wendy Wallace
Apr 19, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

There is nothing quite as classic as a striped shirt. It can act as an old favorite or an unexpected mixing piece. It can be the perfect counterpart to your jeans on off-duty days, or a way to make your evening look seem less precious. If there is one thing that we're sure of, it's that this is the one item that will never go out of style. Scroll through for street-chic inspo on how to style the tried-and-true staple and then shop our top four favorites.

RELATED: Mom Jeans? Yes—Here's How to Pull Them Off Like a Street Style Star

1 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Toughen It Up 

Black shades and black pumps give this French gamine style a cool-girl edge.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Tone Down a Too-Girly Skirt

 A classic striped tee instantly tempers the girliness in a ruffled skirt.

3 of 10 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Up the Layers

Pile on long-sleeve tees for a neat effect.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Add Intellectual Charm 

We love the cheekiness of this book clutch. Complete the arty intellectual look with a pair of specs. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Make Like an Off-Duty Model 

Striped tee + black skinnies + red bandana = an instant model off-duty ensemble.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Style with Other Classics 

You can never go wrong with a striped tee, jeans, and a trench. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

L.L. Bean 

Go for the original. Not to mention, nothing can beat the price.

$30; llbean.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kule

Achieve next-level effortlessness with the boyfriend version.

$128; kule.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Petit Bateau

Channel your inner gamine with one from France.

$105; petit-bateau.us

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Saint James 

One classic brand, one great tee.

$90; saintjamesboutique.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!