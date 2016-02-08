Age-Wise Style: 7 Reasons to Love a Crisp Shirt

How much do I love crisp shirts? Let me count the ways…

1. I love that their "crispness" makes me feel fresh and sharp.

2. I love them for the way they pair with everything from jeans to tailored trousers to a pleated skirt to a maxi skirt.

3. I love them unbuttoned at the neck with layers of necklaces for evening—or with sleeves rolled up and layers of bracelets.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.

4. I love them buttoned all the way up under a crewneck sweater with just the collar showing.

5. I love them worn open over a swimsuit instead of a matchy cover-up.

6. I love how their boyish vibe complements more feminine pieces, such as a floral skirt or silky pajama pants.

7. I love that they will never go out of style, can be worn in any season, and don't cost an arm and a leg.

RELATED: Age-Wise Style: Dressing "Younger"

What’s not to love? Thanks to Elizabeth Barret Browning for her sonnet "How Do I Love Thee?"

Here are some of my current favorites.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 1. Weekend Max Mara, $180; matchesfashion.com. 2. Gap, $50; gap.com. 3. Madewell, $80; madewell.com. 4. Uniqlo, $40; uniqlo.com. 5. Mona Thalheimer, price available upon request, monathalheimer.com. 6. Theory, $235; net-a-porter.com. 7. Equipment, $220; net-a-porter.com. 8. J.Crew, $70; jcrew.com.

Runway inspiration at top: Ralph Lauren Spring 2016