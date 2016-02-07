11 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style a Choker

Andrea Cheng
Feb 07, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

In the span of one year, necklaces have swung from extra-long pendants to the opposite end of the length spectrum: chokers encircled tightly around the neck. Is this the natural next step to follow the skinny scarf trend? Or has this been the influence of Kim Kardashian? Either way, the choker has seen a spike in fame among the It-girl squad as part of their enviably chic street-style outfits or, in a couple of instances, red carpet ensembles. Kendall Jenner, for one, has become something of a connoisseur of chokers, sporting every iteration out there with any given look, from a satin black ribbon styled with a shaggy fur coat and tee to a super-skinny chain with sporty separates.

It's easy to see the choker's appeal: it's a cool-girl nod to '90s grunge, it doesn't interfere with your outfit, it complements everything, it acts like a built-in scarf (for the wider ones, at least), and, the best part, it's easy to DIY (an InStyle editor bought a spool of ribbon from Amazon.com and has worn her black velvet choker every day since). To learn how to style a choker, we compiled an A-list roundup of stars who act as shining examples of choker-wearing greatness, below.

Inject Shine with a Bejeweled One

Miranda Kerr delivered another one of her famous off-duty outfits with a midriff-baring crop top and sexy suede leggings (with a bomber jacket casually draped over her shoulders), but she added a hint of glint with her embellished strand of a choker.

Stack 'Em Up

Take a cue from Hailey Baldwin and layer a skinny black choker with stacks of necklaces of varying lengths.

Take It to Red Carpet-Status

For a formal affair, seek out a choker cut from a fancier cloth, like black lace. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley complemented hers with a sweet tiered Gucci gown. 

Toughen Up Florals

By nature, a choker has a tough streak, lending edge to any look. Emily Ratajkowski delivered that delightful juxtaposition with her floral LBD.

Commit to One Color

Gigi Hadid totally embraced the monochromatic look: even the skinny satin strand around her neck was a shade of winter white.

Accent Workout Wear

Chokers, a workout accessory? Evidently so. Kendall Jenner styled a micro-skinny one with a sporty crop top and leggings.

Give It a '70s Spin

Georgia May Jagger has got some moves herself—style moves, that is. She embraced the '70s with a satin shirt, a sexy zip-up top, and velvet pants to match her plush, velvety choker.

Make That a Double

Jaime King's Fallon choker is actually a single piece (a favorite among the celebrity set) and pretty genius at that: stack a sparkle-encrusted strand with tough leather ribbons, knotted in the center.

Add a Charm

Copy Coco Rocha and finish your all-black ensemble with a pendant-adorned choker for a dose of Goth-inspired appeal.

Use the Same Material

For a completely cohesive look, use the same material as your dress to ensure the same shade and texture, like Rooney Mara's peachy coordinates. 

Tone Down Too Much Sheer

Nicola Peltz may have bared it all with her starry see-through top, but she was smartly covered up everywhere else, including her neck.

