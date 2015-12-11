How to Make an Ugly Holiday Sweater Look Chic—Really

Ahh, the ugly holiday sweater...a piece that is so widely celebrated yet so cringe-inducing. If you're going to a party and you just have to wear one, do it—we are all about adhering to a theme. To make the process all the more bearable, though, we styled 3 looks that will take your holiday sweater to a trendy new level.

Polished & Ladylike

Courtesy

Give a graphic holiday sweater an evening spin with white wide-leg trousers and polished accessories.

Get the Look: Topshop sweater, $75; topshop.com. Diane Von Furstenberg trousers, $348; matchesfashion.com. Michael Kors Collection bag, $490; shopbop.com. Mango pumps, $80; mango.com.

Edgy & Cool

Courtesy

Toughen up a glitzy sweater with a pair of badass leather pants and architecturally shaped extras.

Get the Look: Topshop sweater, $75; topshop.com. Topshop Unique pants, $600; net-a-porter.com. Rebecca Minkoff clutch, $95; bloomingdales.com. Alejandro Ingelmo pumps, $429 (originally $850); barneyswarehouse.com.

Casual & Preppy

Courtesy

Opt for boyfriend jeans paired with elevated accessories, like minimal pumps and statement earrings, for a holiday brunch.

Get the Look: Topshop sweater, $75; topshop.com. Alexander Wang jeans, $295; net-a-porter.com. House of Harlow 1960 earrings, $86; shopbop.com. J.Crew pumps, $255; jcrew.com.