Why Shearling Is All the Street Style Rage

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Wendy Wallace
Feb 15, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Next to down parkas, a shearling coat is one of our warmest toppers. And the best part? It's proven to be a timeless piece that's as versatile as it is classic. Ground it with denim or elevate it with a pretty floral dress. Either way, you're guaranteed to attract the street-style photogs. Keep scrolling to see five examples for proof, and then start shopping for one that you can call your own. 

 

1 of 9 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Perfect Your Weekend Look 

Top off a chunky cable sweater with cropped flared denim—the perfect uniform for running errands in the cold.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Go for a Cropped Style 

Play with proportions. A shearling jacket with an abbreviated hem pairs well with a high-waist skirt and boots.

3 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Go for a French Girl Vibe 

Style a shearling with two other wardrobe classics—a striped tee and black denim.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Cold-Proof Your Spring Dress 

This is the chicest way to wear your strappy floral dress in the winter.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Channel Your Inner Off-Duty Model

Achieve that nonchalant vibe with a casual-cool graphic tee and a bandana (tied to your bag) for a pop of color. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

J.W. Anderson

Pairs perfectly with flared denim.

$1,345 (originally $1,923); matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff 

A cute cropped jacket looks great with a high-waist bottom.

$599 (originally $1,198); rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Coach

Coach 

This super warm coat gives the illusion of a layered moto jacket.

$1,248 (originally $2,495); coach.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Topshop

Topshop

A fusion of biker and aviator jackets into one topper.

$160; topshop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!