Why Shearling Is All the Street Style Rage

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Next to down parkas, a shearling coat is one of our warmest toppers. And the best part? It's proven to be a timeless piece that's as versatile as it is classic. Ground it with denim or elevate it with a pretty floral dress. Either way, you're guaranteed to attract the street-style photogs. Keep scrolling to see five examples for proof, and then start shopping for one that you can call your own.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement