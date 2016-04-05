How to Nail the Sporty Trend—Without Actually Wearing Workout Wear

There is a way to sport the athletic trend (aka one of the biggest looks of the season) without actually wearing workout wear. Fake it with graphics, a mix of structured and fluid pieces, and a flourish of texture for added interest. How does that look exactly? See Lupita Nyong'o from her cover shoot in our April issue (above), where she struck bold in take-charge layers, like her color-block Marni coat and top, but revealed a glimpse of a soft side with an unexpected hit of blush, courtesy of Alexander Wang's netted skirt. Finally, score major style points with color-blocked extras, like an earring, bag, or shoe, that complement your look.

Courtesy

1. T by Alexander Wang tank ($156; julesb.com): Add texture into your look with this laser-cut out tank.

2. Marni earrings ($280; net-a-porter.com): These acrylic pendant earrings are the perfect way to accessorize.

3. Sportmax bag ($430; matchesfashion.com): A color-block cross-body serves as the perfect sporty (yet, feminine) accessory.

4. MM6 Maison Margiela cuff ($235; net-a-porter.com): Add shine with this cool cut-out architectural cuff.

5. Zara coat ($169; zara.com): Top off your look with a pop of color.

6. Janet Sport sandal ($166; yoox.com): This slick hardware instantly elevates this sporty sandal.

7. Tory Sport skirt ($225; torysport.com): Add a feminine flair to your sporty ensemble with this striped tech knit skirt.