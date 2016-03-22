6 Stars Show Us How to Wear Spring's Hottest Trends at the Office

As much as we love to see what designers have to say every season, it all can seem scarily unwearable at first glance. But seeing as how celebrities are among the first to test-drive these trends (sometimes one complete season ahead of everyone else), we're lucky to have them show us how to bridge that gap between the runway and real life. And even though their version of "real life" is vastly different from ours, there's still something to be learned here, especially when it comes to their more casual, yet put-together outfits that could easily meet office dress codes in both liberal workplaces or super conservative corporate environments.

Take the modern bohemian trend, for instance. Designer Alessandro Michele feverishly packed on the color and prints in his refreshingly new, maximalist take on Gucci—it's an aesthetic that's pretty to look at, but is it office-appropriate? Lupita Nyong'o made it so when she doubled up on the print in structured silhouettes, grounding the playful coordinates with a simple pastel pump.

And given how much time we spend at our 9-to-5 gig, figuring out how to integrate spring's hottest trends into our work wardrobe is in our best interest, before it's too late. From the urban minimalist to sporty, here are six celebrity-inspired ways to wear spring trends at the office.

Trend: Power Dressing

What it is: A #girlboss attitude toward life and fashion (think: sleek, tailored suits and killer heels). 

Office environment: Corporate

How to wear it: Suit up in pinstripes and a crisp buttoned-up Oxford, like Cara Delevingne. For something a touch more daring, swap your shirt with a racy black lace-trimmed blouse.

Shop the look: Topshop Unique blazer, $475; net-a-porter.com. Cos shirt, $89; cosstores.com. Topshop Unique pants, $250; net-a-porter.com. Nine West pumps, $79; ninewest.com.

 

Trend: Romantic

What it is: A love for all things girly—ruffles, bows, florals, the works.

Office environment: Conservative

How to wear it: Pare down the frills for the office, but not completely. Embrace your sweet side without compromising your professionalism, like Kate Middleton, in a pink tweed dress and delicate bow-accented ballet flats.

Shop the look: Oscar de la Renta dress, $876; theoutnet.com. Ariel Gordon earrings, $250; arielgordonjewelry.com. Repetto flats, $295; repetto.com.

Trend: Minimalism

What it is: An affinity for clean lines, crisp silhouettes, and anything free of embellishment.

Office environment: Conservatively modern

How to wear it: An all-white look might raise eyebrows in a super conservative workplace, but relaxed suiting helps up the sophistication. Case in point: Elizabeth Olsen's pristine separates (you hardly notice the unfinished hems). 

Shop the look: Zara blazer, $129; zara.com. Cami NYC tank, $154; otteny.com. Zara pants, $50; zara.com. Luv AJ ring set, $50; luvaj.com. Ann Taylor pumps, $128; anntaylor.com.

Trend: New Bohemian

What it is: A maximalist approach to dressing—heaps of color, embroidery, and prints (anything Gucci, essentially).

Office environment: Liberal

How to wear it: Play with prints, but do keep structure in mind. See: Lupita Nyong'o who doubled up on prints but with a classic shirt and a skirt that falls at a demure length. For a whimsical touch, affix a playful lip motif at your skirt.

Shop the look: Topshop shirt, $80; topshop.com. Topshop skirt, $68; topshop.com. Sonia Rykiel pin, $140; farfetch.com. Sam Edelman pumps, $120; shopbop.com.

Trend: Cyber Punk

What it is: A badass trend that involves metallics, netting, and high-tech gadgets. 

Office environment: Fashion-forward and liberal

How to wear it: Instead of heaping on the shine and sheer, scale back the drama for the office with only one statement piece. In Selena Gomez's case, it's her red-hot leather pants. 

Shop the look: Boohoo bodysuit, $16; boohoo.com. Frame Denim jeans, $950; net-a-porter.com. Reiss trench coat, $545; reiss.com. Krewe sunglasses, $235; kreweduoptic.com. Steven pumps, $129; shopbop.com.

Trend: Sporty

What it is: The result of when fashion and athleticism unite, which came alive on the runways in the form of racing stripes and track suits.

Office environment: Relaxed and casual

How to wear it: Now, we can't very well wear sweats to the office (despite the fact that hoodies are in), but subbing them for sweeping wide-leg pants and a ribbed knit top, like Karlie Kloss, is as close as you can get. Finish with a pair of pristine white sneakers. 

Shop the look: Mango top, $60; mango.com. Tibi pants, $375; matchesfashion.com. Joe Fresh trench coat, $89; joefresh.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; nordstrom.com.

