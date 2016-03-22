6 Stars Show Us How to Wear Spring's Hottest Trends at the Office

As much as we love to see what designers have to say every season, it all can seem scarily unwearable at first glance. But seeing as how celebrities are among the first to test-drive these trends (sometimes one complete season ahead of everyone else), we're lucky to have them show us how to bridge that gap between the runway and real life. And even though their version of "real life" is vastly different from ours, there's still something to be learned here, especially when it comes to their more casual, yet put-together outfits that could easily meet office dress codes in both liberal workplaces or super conservative corporate environments.

Take the modern bohemian trend, for instance. Designer Alessandro Michele feverishly packed on the color and prints in his refreshingly new, maximalist take on Gucci—it's an aesthetic that's pretty to look at, but is it office-appropriate? Lupita Nyong'o made it so when she doubled up on the print in structured silhouettes, grounding the playful coordinates with a simple pastel pump.

And given how much time we spend at our 9-to-5 gig, figuring out how to integrate spring's hottest trends into our work wardrobe is in our best interest, before it's too late. From the urban minimalist to sporty, here are six celebrity-inspired ways to wear spring trends at the office.

