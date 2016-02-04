How to Find Jeans If You're Tall, According to One 5’ 9” Editor 

By the time I hit the second grade I was already taller than most of my classmates, including the boys. I didn't love my height at first; I would typically slouch down to make myself look shorter—I didn't want to stand out. I finally stopped growing midway through my freshman year of college, and ended up at 5’ 9” (just like Cindy Crawford). At 18, I was finally ready to embrace my height, meaning no more hunched poses or ill-fitting clothes. Though I was always game to try whatever fashion threw at me, the one tricky piece to find was jeans. The all-American classics typically run short on me, and I always hated that awkward gap between the end of your jeans and the top of your ankles—cropped flares haven’t always been in, you know. After years of trial and error, I have found a number of jeans that fit me just right, so I want to share my findings with all you tall girls out there. The perfect fit does exist!

RELATED: Editor-Tested: Jeans That Promise to Flatter All Butts? 4 InStyle Staffers Try Them On