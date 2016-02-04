How to Find Jeans If You're Tall, According to One 5’ 9” Editor 

Caroline Vazzana
Feb 04, 2016 @ 9:30 am

By the time I hit the second grade I was already taller than most of my classmates, including the boys. I didn't love my height at first; I would typically slouch down to make myself look shorter—I didn't want to stand out. I finally stopped growing midway through my freshman year of college, and ended up at 5’ 9” (just like Cindy Crawford). At 18, I was finally ready to embrace my height, meaning no more hunched poses or ill-fitting clothes. Though I was always game to try whatever fashion threw at me, the one tricky piece to find was jeans. The all-American classics typically run short on me, and I always hated that awkward gap between the end of your jeans and the top of your ankles—cropped flares haven’t always been in, you know. After years of trial and error, I have found a number of jeans that fit me just right, so I want to share my findings with all you tall girls out there. The perfect fit does exist!

1 of 4 Courtesy

Boyfriend 

The 7 For All Mankind Josefina Boyfriend is by far the most comfortable pair of jeans I own. Crafted from supersoft cotton, they rest right at the hips. I love the cropped length because it hits about three inches above the ankle.

7 for All Mankind, $139 (originally $198); 7forallmankind.com.

2 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Skinny 

Left: The J. Crew Toothpick jean is fitted through the hip and thigh, with a super skinny leg that hits right at the ankle. Right: The Old Navy Rockstar jean is only $35 and boasts a 34-inch inseam, meaning you can buy multiple pairs without feeling guilty.

J. Crew, $158; jcrew.com. Old Navy, $35; oldnavy.com.

3 of 4 Courtesy

Straight

The Madewell Cruiser Straight Crop jeans are a must-have because of their vintage mom jean-like fit. Wear them with a caged bootie or a slide for good measure

Madewell, $128; madewell.com.

 

4 of 4 Courtesy

Flare

These True Religion Karlie Bell Bottoms feature a 35-inch inseam. The extra-wide flare legs show off just a sliver of your shoe.

True Religion, $189; truereligion.com

