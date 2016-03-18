InStyle Editors Share Their Secrets on How to Shop for the Most Comfortable Heels

As much as we love heels for giving us a boost in height and, thus, confidence, they continue to remain the source of internal struggle, having to choose between comfort and stature. It's why we've dedicated a number of stories to the subject, like which heel height is the healthiest for your feet or which shoe brands celebrity stylists swear are the most comfortable. But, truth be told, there isn't anyone who love heels as much as our in-house experts. We asked InStyle fashion editors to spill their secrets on how they shop for comfortable heels.

"The heel height isn't as important as the the pitch. If they are pushing you too far forward, you will never end up wearing them. Also, suede tends to be more comfortable than leather when it comes to pumps. If you are wearing sandals or any shoes without socks for the first time, make sure you have blister block with you—it really works." —Wendy Wallace, Market Director

"Buy quality—I spend more knowing the better the quality, the more likely the shoe will be comfortable and last much longer. For me, I can't go any higher than a heel height of three inches—that's the maximum height for work, otherwise I won't last the entire day. Low block heels are a great choice for heels and boots, because they're much easier to walk and stand in for long periods. And finally, find the brands that work for you (mine is Gianvito Rossi). I know the brands that fit well, so I repeat purchase from them."—Meggan Crum, Accessories Director

"My biggest problem is wearing shoes that are too narrow for my feet, which are small, but wide. Always make sure to keep the width of your feet in mind. It's worth asking if shoes come in a wide fit (brands, like Asos and Stuart Weitzman, are good about offering those options)."—Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer

"When shopping for a closed-toe shoe with an extreme pitch, I try and go up a half size to allow room for a foot pad. You can get them at any drugstore and cut them down to fit snugly in front of the shoe, securing it down with double-stick tape. To prevent blisters, I wear new shoes around my apartment with big socks on. This helps mold them to your foot and break them in where they would rub against your skin."—Callie Turner, Fashion Assistant

"During the summer, the heat makes your feet swell, so I tend to go a half size up for sandals that I plan to wear at the beach or for errands."—Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant