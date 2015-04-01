How to Rent a Villa in Tuscany

4 of 5 Andrew Bargery/Alamy

Farmhouse or Villa

There are more farmhouses than villas. These case coloniche are usually stone, with spacious ground floor rooms. Villas are more expensive, more palatial, and not as old (dating back to the 1700s). Note: Avoid renting a modern house; they are often hot and always charmless. And don't be afraid to ask how the house is furnished: you want antiques, not Ikea's finest.