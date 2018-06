How to Rent a Villa in Tuscany

Every area has its own character. The countryside around Florence and Lucca is manicured and sedate. South of Siena offers treeless hills, dotted with cypress alleys. Tuscany also has a beautiful coastline. Find a house you like in a catalog or online and draw a 50-mile circle around it (the most you'll want to drive in one day on rural roads). Look up the encompassed towns in a guidebook or online to see if they intrigue you.