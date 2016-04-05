How to Get Matilda Lutz's Relaxed Suiting Look in 5 Pieces

Workwear doesn't always have to be all sharp lines, structured fabrics, and black-and-white colorways. Soften your 9-to-5 office look with relaxed suit separates that feel feminine without compromising professionalism. The easiest way to achieve this is with discreet detailing, like pretty pleats found in your dress or ribbed cuffs on your blazer. Our inspiration? Italian-born actress Matilda Lutz (who made her debut as the face of Miu Miu). In our April issue, she wore a crisp ivory Jil Sander blazer that was softened by its rope belt and easy dress.

To finish, wear clean architectural jewelry and a unique belt that will not only elevate your look, but will also add interest (not to mention, create a waist-cinching effect). As for beauty notes, keep your hair and face super natural for that feminine feel.

Courtesy

1. Tibi blazer ($795; net-a-porter.com): This blazer's silk fabric delivers a relaxed and soft—yet tailored—look.

2. Sophie Buhai earrings ($555; theline.com): Architectural earrings will complement this clean and simple outfit.

3. Zara dress ($70; zara.com): The slim silhouette and pleated skirt will not only elongate, but also deliver breeziness to your ensemble.

4. Chloé sandals ($630; matchesfashion.com): Inject femininity with these pretty strappy sandals.

5. Jil Sander belt ($150; jilsander.com): A tie belt will add a cool-girl vibe your look and create a flattering, waist-cinching effect.