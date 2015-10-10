How to Make Last Year's Winter Coat Feel Brand New Again

It's almost time to reach into the back of your closet to grab your winter coat. But what happens if the jacket you couldn't wait to wear last year just isn't as exciting this time around? Instead of hitting the stores and dropping cash on a brand new topper, here are a few ideas on how to make last year's style feel brand new again.

Add a Decorative Trim

A decorative trim placed along the edge of the collar or lapels will instantly breathe new life into your coat.

Shop It (from top): 5/8" zig zag bugle bead trim, $15/yard; mjtrim.com. Floral beaded trim, $8/yard; mjtrim.com. 1" gunmetal beaded rhinestone trim, $35/yard; moodfabrics.com.

Incorporate a New Belt

Even if your coat didn't come with a belt, you can always add one. For a chunkier coat, opt for a thicker accessory, like the Stella McCartney style below.

Shop It (from top): B-Low the Belt, $98; nordstrom.com. BOSS, $245; hugoboss.com. Stella McCartney, $475; net-a-porter.com.

Pin On a Brooch

Brooches are having a moment this fall, thanks to the Prada runway. Pin one (or two!) on the lapel of your coat.

Shop it: Oscar de la Renta flower brooch, $450; oscardelarenta.com. Mood Fabrics safetey pin, $6; moodfabrics.com. BaubleBar brooch set, $42; baublebar.com.

Replace the Buttons

Swap out your coat's standard buttons for more statement-making adornments.

Shop it (from left): Mood Fabrics black beaded button, $8 each; moodfabrics.com. Mood Fabrics rhinestone button, $2 each; moodfabrics.com. MJ Trim velvet button, $3.25 each; mjtrim.com.

Attach a Fur Collar

A fur collar will instantly add a dose of old Hollywood glamour to your topper.

Shop it (from top): MaxMara Weekend, $254; harrods.com. Topshop, $60; topshop.com. Reiss, $170; reiss.com.

Shop the coat pictured at top: Reiss, $620; reiss.com.