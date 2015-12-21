How to Pack the Perfect Carry-On

The holiday season is packed with festivities, reunions, and ... anxiety. There are enough stressors to deal with during the month of December, so don't let packing for your trip home be one of them.

Below, a fail-proof checklist and outfit plan that can be spruced up with small accessories of your choosing. Denim shirt? Black blouse? You’re halfway there! We figure since you're too busy shopping for everyone but yourself, you can recycle your current winter staples in new ways, instead.

1. Topshop coat, $500; topshop.com

2. Everlane scarf, $85; everlane.com

3. J. Crew leggings, $200 (originally $248); jcrew.com

4. Zara blouse, $50; zara.com

5. Mother denim shirt, $245; kirnazabete.com

6. Theory pants, $114 (originally $285); theory.com

7. A.P.C sweater, $280; net-a-porter.com

8. Acne boots, $600; acnestudios.com

9. Babaton dress, $165; aritzia.com

10. Étoile Isabel Marant blazer, $470; net-a-porter.com

11. Meandher Valentina loafers, $445; equipmentfr.com

12. Frame jeans, $249; shopbop.com

13. Madewell sweater dress, $118; madewell.com

14. Rimowa mini trolley (pictured at top), $815; rimowa.com for similar styles

Outfit No. 1: To and from the Airport

You can be comfortable and cute when you travel. Forego the hoodie and sweatpants and trade them in for a fitted denim shirt and cashmere leggings. Wear your wool coat to save precious space in your suitcase. Plus, it doubles as a blanket when it's freezing in the cabin.

Outfit combo: #1 Topshop coat, #5 Mother shirt, #3 J. Crew leggings, #11 Meandher Valentina penny loafers

Outfit No. 2: At-Home Brunch with the Family

We love double-duty apparel—nothing layers as well as a sweater dress. In this case, turn it into an A-line skirt by layering it under a cute knit. Toughen up the overall look with a sleek pointy-toe ankle boot.

Outfit combo: #7 A.P.C Sweater, #13 Madewell sweater dress, #8 Acne boots

Outfit No. 3: Holiday Party with Friends

Play up textures such as silk and lace to create an outfit that's both romantic and chic. The same pointy-toe ankle boot you wore to brunch pairs perfectly here, too.

Outfit combo: #4 Zara blouse, #9 Babaton dress, #8 Acne boots

Outfit No. 4: Grocery Shopping for a Holiday Dinner

Double up on denim for a casual, yet put-together look—perfect for casual run-ins. Add cashmere leggings under the boyfriend jeans for a layer of extra warmth.

Outfit combo: #5 Mother shirt, #12 Frame jeans, #2 Everlane scarf, #11 Meandher Valentina loafers

Outfit No. 5: Ice-Skating

A tweed blazer is just as warm as a winter coat, but flatters your figure more for a night out. Dress it up with black trousers and the same pointy-toe boots you’ve been wearing.

Outfit combo: #10 Etoile Isabel Marant blazer, #7 A.P.C. sweater, #6 Theory pants, #8 Acne boots