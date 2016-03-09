How to Master the "Modern Feminine" Look for Spring

Clockwise From Top Left: Getty Images (2); Courtesy (2); Getty Images (3); Instagram/@putnamflowers
ALI PEW
Mar 09, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

The current mood we've been feeling is feminine without crossing into too-girly territory. It's sweet, yes, but with a modern and polished spin—a balancing act that requires some fashion know-how that we took away from the spring collections, including Dior, Gucci, and J.W. Anderson

To temper too-much femininity, play with texture to add dimension, like grounding ethereal sheer gowns and pretty scalloped pieces with bold chunky knits. Or, harden delicate pastels with touches of black for a strong contrast. Another option? Aim for the season's arty-intellectual cool vibe with offbeat colors by styling petal pinks and baby blues with hits of mustard yellow or red lavender. 

To help you get started, we found seven key pieces for your modern feminine look this season.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Floral Blouse

Emilia Wickstead, $975; modaoperandi.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Cropped Bell Bottom Trouser

Zara, $70; zara.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Embellished Mini Dress

Needle & Thread, $550; net-a-porter.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Sling-Back Heels

Proenza Schouler, $750; modaoperandi.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Ruffled Top

J.W. Anderson, $374; matchesfashion.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Embellished Clutch

Simone Rocha, $605; net-a-porter.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Embroidered Skirt

Topshop, $68; topshop.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Pearl Earring

Fallon, $185; fallonjewelry.com

