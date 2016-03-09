How to Master the "Modern Feminine" Look for Spring

The current mood we've been feeling is feminine without crossing into too-girly territory. It's sweet, yes, but with a modern and polished spin—a balancing act that requires some fashion know-how that we took away from the spring collections, including Dior, Gucci, and J.W. Anderson.
To temper too-much femininity, play with texture to add dimension, like grounding ethereal sheer gowns and pretty scalloped pieces with bold chunky knits. Or, harden delicate pastels with touches of black for a strong contrast. Another option? Aim for the season's arty-intellectual cool vibe with offbeat colors by styling petal pinks and baby blues with hits of mustard yellow or red lavender.
To help you get started, we found seven key pieces for your modern feminine look this season.
