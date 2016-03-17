Nail Spring's Minimalist Trend in 8 Easy Steps

The mood that we're feeling this month? Minimalism. This urban, no-frills approach to dressing was a shared vision among a number of designers for the spring, including Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein Collection, Michael Kors, Phoebe Philo for Céline, and Rodolfo Paglialunga for Jil Sander.

And while the aesthetic may look simple at first glance, with its neutral, earth-toned color palette and clean lines, it's anything but. There's a level of complexity that's found in this season's minimalist clothing, with a play on different textures and fabrics, like mixes of suede and shiny silks, knits and leather. On top of that, designers have pushed the trend into sexy territory, with a light flourish of lace and slinky silhouettes that strongly hint at dressing for the boudoir (think: camis, slips, and pajama-style trousers). But to bring it into the day, we suggest throwing on a classic brown belt to tone down its after-hours appeal. Plus, it will elevate and cinch in your waist.

For a touch of drama without straying far from the aesthetic, complete your look with silver architectural jewelry (it's an accent that feels fresh, clean, effortless) or an oversized bag. To master minimalism, we did all the legwork for you—keep scrolling to shop eight key pieces for one of this season's biggest trends.

Featured in our mood board (above): Runway looks from Calvin Klein Collection and Michael Kors Collection, Palermo chair, Aesop hydrating masque, Mociun bowl, and Herbivore lip polish

