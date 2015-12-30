How to Perfect Sweater Dressing This Winter

When we're home for the holidays, we tend to prioritize comfort over everything else. So really, there's no time like the present to double down on knits. To help you master sweater dressing (read: warm clothing with lots of stretch), we rounded up three on-point all-knit outfits to wear to all of your holiday activities.

Courtesy (5)

Slim down a chunky sweater with a fitted knit tube skirt. Pair the combo with preppy loafers for a cool menswear-inspired spin.

Shop the look: Topshop sweater, $80; topshop.com. Zara skirt, $36 (originally $50); zara.com. Elizabeth & James bag, $195; shopbop.com. J. Crew socks, $17; jcrew.com. G.H. Bass & Co. loafers, $98; ghbass.com.

Courtesy (6)

It's all about strategic layering here. Couple a fitted turtleneck with wide-leg pants, and then slip on a wool tunic for the finishing touch.

Shop the look: Wilfred Free turtleneck, $40 (originally $50); aritzia.com. Michael Kors pants, $995; net-a-porter.com. 1205 tunic, $371 (originally $530); net-a-porter.com. Cos beanie, $49; cos.com. Opening Ceremony purse, $595; shopbop.com. Jenni Kayne slides, $395; shopbop.com.

Courtesy (5)

Dress up your knit look with this mohair-blend midi dress. Layer a cardigan over it and pair it with your favorite sneakers for that effortless cool-girl vibe.

Shop the look: Theory cardigan, $294 (originally $345); theory.com. Raey dress, $393 (originally $562); matchesfashion.com. Pepper & Mayne socks, $95; matchesfashion.com. Everlane backpack, $68; everlane.com. Adidas sneakers, $105; stylebop.com.