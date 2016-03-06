How to Make a Skirt Suit Look Cool

Skirt suits have a bad rap. The blazer-and-pencil skirt combo conjures up memories of '80s #girlbosses who "styled" their suits with chunky white Reebok sneakers. Today, the skirt suit look has evolved, thanks to expert tailoring, a dose of femininity, and cool styling techniques. And so, simply put, the skirt suit has never been more powerful. But how do you wear it like a certified street style pro? Ahead, a few pointers.

1. Suits are favored for their serious message, but if you want to make the look more wearable, go for an unexpected hue, like powder pink.

2. Seek out a skirt that goes past the knee. A hem that hits above the knee can feel dated.

3. Go beyond your basic white blouse and style your suit with a top with a little something extra, like a tie-front detail.

4. Pick a statement shoe. Give your look some much-needed edge by skipping out on a traditional pump. Instead, opt for a more trendy style, like this metallic slide (above). We love how the twist detail mimicks the silhouette of the blouse.

5. Carry a sophisticated bag in an unexpected neutral, like dove gray.

Get the Look: Reiss blazer, $445; reiss.com. Reiss pencil skirt, $220; reiss.com. Cos top, $99; cosstores.com. MCM bag, $890; mcmworldwide.com. Zara heels, $50; zara.com.