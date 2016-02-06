How to Dress to Look Taller, According to Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh

Standing at a measly 5'2'' inches, it is a fact that I am small in stature. Still, I spend most of my days trying to appear taller usually by wearing 3- or 4-inch heels. Blame my knees and ankles, but wearing super high stilettos just isn't cutting it anymore, so I turned to celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who is responsible for the stylings of best dressed A-listers like, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kristen Wiig on five easy ways to look taller by tonight.

Go tonal

"There is a reason all the ‘it’ girls right now are wearing one color head-to-toe," Walsh says. "It really elongates the body. By working with the same tones all over, you give the illusion of height and look long and lean. It's not that you can't wear different colors or patterns, but sometimes if you wear one color on top and another on bottom, it breaks you up in the wrong places."

Know your body

"No one knows your body better than you do, so if you have a shorter torso, wear a cropped jacket instead of an oversize one so it doesn't swallow you," Walsh says. "It you have long legs, wear a higher-waist pant."

Highlight the smallest part of your figure

"If you have a small waist, wear things that show it off, like a crop top and high paperbag pants," she says. "I think that’s why you're seeing so many petite woman wearing this look." Likewise, "if you have really tiny ankles wear a heel that draws attention to it with a low ankle strap," Walsh explains.

Go long

When wearing skirts, Walsh suggests trying one that grazes right below the knee: "About a half-inch past the knee is super flattering," Walsh says. "If you're going to do a shorter mini, though, make sure it hits right where the thigh starts to thin out into the knee.”

Skip the belt

“I don’t have a rule for belts," Walsh says. "But typically the wider the belt, the more it cuts you off."