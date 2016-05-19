When it comes to your summer work wardrobe, staying cool but still looking workplace appropriate can be tough. Rather than going out and buying a bevy of new tops for your day job, you can easily get some extra wear out of your favorite summer staples simply by layering them. A strapless top over a white T-shirt lends a cool-girl vibe, as does a super trendy off-the-shoulder option when paired with a crisp white button down. So in an attempt to help you rework your #girlboss attire, we styled out three super stylish combos, below. Ahead, how to layer your summer tops for a day in the office.

A White Button Down and an Off-the-Shoulder Top

Make one of summer’s biggest trends, the off-the-shoulder top, work in a more formal setting by layering it over a crisp white oxford—you'll look like the coolest boss.

J. Crew shirt, $50 (originally $70); jcrew.com. Topshop blouse, $52; topshop.com.

A T-Shirt and a Strapless Top

A strapless top is super fun on a warm summer day. To make it work in the office though, the key is to layer if over a fitted T-shirt. Just add a structured black pant and a classic pump, and you're good to go.

Lands' End T-shirt, $20; landsend.com. Valentino top, $2,490; farfetch.com.

A Low-Cut Sweater and a Bralette

On a breezy summer day, a short sleeve sweater will feel light on the skin. To ensure your low-cut top doesn’t scoop too low, layer it over a patterned bralette. Not only does the extra fabric ensure you will be covered, it also adds a fun print to a simple look.

Vince sweater, $275; net-a-porter.com. Undies.com bralette, $18; undies.com.